Operations Manager (m/f/d) bei PARK NOW Group

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Wanted: Operations Manager excited to shape the future of mobility!

Our drive

We love cities. And we’re doing something to make our cities healthier, cleaner and more livable. How? By providing parking solutions that are simple, quick and effortless. Today, PARK NOW is the world’s leading provider of on-demand mobile payments for on- and off-street parking. We make life easier for more than 17,000,000 drivers in over 700 cities in Europe.





About the role

Do you like to work in a dynamic, fast-changing environment, want to become a part of the future of mobility and fancy working in one of Berlin’s finest offices? In that case: PARK NOW is looking for you!

We are looking for a committed, detail-oriented Operations Manager with strong analytical capabilities as well as a hands-on mentality. You will crunch data and generate insights together with our Sales and Marketing teams, help forecasting tomorrow’s business for internal steering and support the ongoing optimization of our market strategies for Germany and Austria. Also, you will own the regular finance process and keep track of invoices and budgets.

With us you have the opportunity to work in a professional environment, significantly shaping the future of urban mobility. Our team consists of highly motivated, open-minded and fun-to-be-around people, tightly working together towards our common goal and keeping up a great team spirit.







Your Responsibilities

Support operational and financial planning processes incl. development of complex forecast models and keeping track of budgets

Support refining our strategy and creation of decision-making documents for the top management with data-driven insights, ad-hoc analyses, and business cases

Monitor relevant (operational) KPIs, help deriving insights and identify improvement measures

Manage recurring finance processes, incl. checking of invoices and tracking of budgets







You have

A top university degree in economics, engineering or similar fields

First professional experience, preferably in the field of tech start-ups, consulting, investment banking or venture capital, ideally up to two years

Experience in working with large data sets and development of well-structured analyses and models

A data-driven way of working, with strong analytical, conceptual and problem-solving skills

A strong sense of responsibility and a high level of commitment

Very good German and English language skills (fluency required)







You are

A pragmatic, positive and energetic person who enjoys working closely in teams

Detail-oriented, well organized and able to handle different topics in parallel

Flexible and creative: able to deal with the changing demands of a high growth environment





We offer

An exciting introduction into the world of modern urban mobility, with great involvement in the work of other teams and departments

A challenging role with the ability to deliver real impact: create analyses that lead to optimizations of strategy, product features, marketing

Lots of room for further improvements, e.g. through introduction of new KPIs, new analyses, slimmer processes, and innovative ideas to create business value

Amazing team spirit: Flat hierarchies with fast decisions and transparent communication, monthly team events and Friday beers

Potential for Personal Development: Internal coaching through our start-up, consulting and mobility experts as well as exchange with our colleagues from the entire NOW group

A modern and amazing working environment in the brand-new YOUR NOW campus in the heart of Berlin

PARK NOW. We are driven to improve. Come join the ride!



