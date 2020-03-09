Junior Partner Success Manager (m/f/d) bei PARK NOW

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Wanted: Junior Partner Success Manager excited to shape the future of mobility!





Our drive

We love cities. And we’re doing something to make our cities healthier, cleaner and more liveable. How? By providing parking solutions that are simple, quick and effortless. Today, PARK NOW is the world’s leading provider of on-demand mobile payments for on- and off-street parking. We make life easier for more than 17,000,000 drivers in over 700 cities in Europe.





About the role

The PARK NOW Group is looking for a Junior Partner Success Manager in our HQ, located in Berlin. Do you like to work in a dynamic, fast-changing environment and want to be a part of the future of mobility and fancy working in one of Berlin’s most amazing offices? In that case: PARK NOW is looking for you!

We are looking for a driven, ambitious and Junior Partner Success Manager. You will work with the team responsible for the German and Austrian markets.

With us, you have the opportunity to work in a professional and powerful team significantly shaping the future of mobility. Our team consists of highly motivated and open-minded self-starters, who are passionate about moving forward and sharing a laugh.







Responsibilities

Timely and Smooth Partner Onboarding: Processes and their execution are your strong suit. You know how to implement and improve upon structured processes to ensure the onboarding of our partners to our platform with maximum speed and efficiency. You confidently represent the first line of communication to our technical experts.

Processes and their execution are your strong suit. You know how to implement and improve upon structured processes to ensure the onboarding of our partners to our platform with maximum speed and efficiency. You confidently represent the first line of communication to our technical experts. Support Creation of Partner Management Program: Our partners (municipalities and car park operators) are at the core of your thinking. You have the drive and execution skills to assist the team in building up our amazing partner management program, through support on analysis, creation of communication and building strong relationships with cities and car park operators.

Our partners (municipalities and car park operators) are at the core of your thinking. You have the drive and execution skills to assist the team in building up our amazing partner management program, through support on analysis, creation of communication and building strong relationships with cities and car park operators. Shape a Partner Centric Product:You uncover the needs of our key partners and develop strong relationships with our technology departments. You create feedback mechanisms that translate our partners’ needs into product requirements and drive the execution of new features together with your team.





You have

A bachelor’s or master’s degree from a well-known university. First practical work experience in a fast-paced, self-driven work environment is a plus.

Excellent written and spoken communication skills in German (native level) and English (C1)

Excellent skills in MS Office – Experience with start-up communication softwares and ticketing tools (JIRA; Slack, Confluence) is a plus

A pragmatic, positive and energetic personality





We offer

The opportunity to take responsibility from Day 1 and shape the future of the mobility sector

A challenging role with potential for real impact: You are the key in shaping what our relationships with our partners will look like

Amazing team spirit: Flat hierarchies with fast decisions and transparent communication, monthly team events and Friday beers

Potential for Personal Development: Internal coaching through our startup, consulting and mobility experts as well as exchange with our colleagues from the entire NOW group; plus a generous allowance for external professional training

A modern and amazing working environment in the brand-new NOW campus in the heart of Berlin: Fruits, water and coffee in barista quality







PARK NOW. We are driven to improve. Come join the ride!

Apply now.