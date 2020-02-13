Senior Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei PaulCamper GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

PaulCamper is the largest and fastest-growing campersharing platform in Europe. That is just the beginning: we are making exploring the great outdoors the next big thing - globally. We share this vision with some of the most renowned international marketplace investors to bring campersharing to the world.

We currently have a team of more than 65 adventurers making this vision a reality. We believe in love, respect and authenticity, which is reflected in the daily worklife of our diverse team.

As we embark on a new international adventure, we are looking for an experienced customer-centric and data-driven Senior Performance Marketing Manager to master new and existing channels to drive growth in supply and demand!







Your Mission

You understand our target groups and have an overarching view on all single touch points of the customer journeys.

You take full responsibility for the performance marketing strategy, planning & optimal budget allocation as well as the continuous improvement by setting up, developing and testing hypothesis systematically for all performance marketing channels.

You are the master of ROI optimization for each and every channel and navigate in an assured but brave way through a complex and competitive 2-sided marketplace environment. You herewith ensure that all actions are result-driven and directly connected to specific growth KPIs.

You own the acquisition funnel on every stage from the first contact to activation by testing new campaigns and doing A/B testing.

You ensure that an attribution tool is not just up and running but rather an essential daily application to you and all relevant stakeholders in order to understand all actions in every detail.







Your Travel Experience

You have 5+ years experience in operative and strategic online marketing with a deep understanding of performance marketing metrics, tools & best practices.

You have strong analytical skills, are a strategic thinker, data-driven, result-oriented and work rigorously customer-oriented.

You are a real pro in using Google Analytics, the Tag Manager and UTM! Precise tracking is your favorite thing to do and you devoted yourself thoroughly to attribution models and long complex funnels.

You have excellent communication skills and are fluent in German and English.

You ideally enjoyed working in cross-functional teams before.

You preferably have experience in globally expanding p2p marketplaces and international expansion.







Your Basecamp

Being part of PaulCamper’s success story and actively influence scaling our company.

Responsibility, challenges and encouragement from day one, with the chance to leave your own mark.

A unique and international company culture that is based on a passion for outdoor travel, authenticity, love and respect.

An open feedback culture as well as room for further personal growth.

A bright and open office located in central Berlin.







Hungry to identify new and existing channels to drive growth in supply and demand whilst spreading our #paulcamperstyle?

Then send us your application. We're looking forward to hearing from you!