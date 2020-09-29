Data Analyst (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

The role

As a Data Analyst (m/f/d) in our Systems Integrations team, you will lead our efforts to work with high data quality and contribute to the improvement of our customer lifecycle, by transforming data into valuable insights for our Customer Success teams. We use data to better understand our customers and set the best solutions to improve their experience with Personio. You’ll be responsible for various tasks within the following areas:​​​

Leading the definition of our internal data architecture and data flows

Acquiring data from several data sources and maintaining databases

Developing and implementing systems and other strategies that optimize data efficiency and quality

Interpreting data and analyzing results using SQL and statistical techniques

Creating query collections that can be used to improve our business decisions and processes

Proactively analyzing requirements from Customer Success teamsAdvise and support other users with data questions

Generate documentation around our data models and data flows, that align teams on the right way to access and use them





What you need to succeed

You have solid experience working with business and product database models and you are able to contribute in the definition of new and better structures

You have experience with reporting (business objects), databases (SQL), and ideally some programming skills (ie: Python or Javascript)

You bring 2-3 years experience working with SQL and able to work with complex queries (ie: analytic functions) to generate useful business insights as well as experience using statistical packages for analyzing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

You have a structured way of working, understand complex processes and are able to explain them in a simple way

You enjoy communicating with teams and managing several stakeholders with different goals and priorities, optimally in a structured project management tool (e.g. via a JIRA project)

You are fluent in English





Why Personio

As you are joining Personio at such an early stage, this shows us your trust and confidence in us. We would like you to profit from the success of the company, and therefore, we offer you a competitive compensation package (salary, benefits and virtual shares)

Awesome team from all over the world.

A creative working environment and short decision-making paths

Full responsibility for your area

Development budget, which you can use as you wish

Regular team events, e.g. raft trips on the Isar, ski trips, visits to the Oktoberfest and much more

Stylish open office space in the heart of Munich

Lightning-fast electric scooter of your choice as a "company car" (www.unumotors.com), JobRad®, or additional payment for MVV ticket

Subsidized Qualitrain membership: For 25 euros a month you can train in 90 fitness and yoga studios, swimming pools and many other sports facilities in Munich

Relocation support and 26 paid vacation days and 3 days of home office per month

Free A1 and A2 German classes on-site in our office

Find out more: www.kununu.com/personio

About us

Being a Personio means being part of something big. It means shaping the future of HR, the future of our company and at the very same time: your own. As one of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies in Europe, we have a great product, an amazing team with almost 500 employees and a market that is only waiting to be developed. By now we already have more than 2000 customers, but we aim high: Our goal is to build the leading HR platform in Europe. At Personio, we believe in hiring people like you - ambitious, forward-thinkers who want to be more than just another employee. Will you be one of them?