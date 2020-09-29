Personio Product Expert (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

As a Product Expert within the Customer Operations and Success Organization, you service as the interface between the customer and Product Development and support both areas equally. You are responsible for the efficient communication of all product-related information as well as process design/documentation in Customer Operations. At the same time, you represent the needs of our customers in all phases of the agile development process. You develop a foundation for this advocacy through continuous analysis of customer feedback and product use.





Your tasks include



Development of concepts and administration of campaigns to increase product use

Participation in sprint meetings by representing the customer's perspective and needs

Organization of beta tests (customer identification, communication, feedback process)

Management and coordination of customer-facing product release events

Definition, collection and evaluation of customer & product adoption KPIs

Analysis of the effectiveness and efficiency of Customer Service (productivity, solution rates)

Analysis of customer behavior (contact reasons, needs, satisfaction, health)

Regular presentation and discussion of the findings with various internal stakeholders

Support for the management of technically demanding customer requests and bug ticket management (QA and prioritization process)





What you need to succeed

You have a degree with a focus on Business Information/Business Administration/HR or a corresponding field, ideally with a technical focus or IT focus

You have several years of relevant professional experience, ideally in the B2B/SaaS/service environment

You have experience in Human Resources and a good understanding of current topics and developments in HR

You work independently, effectively, and have a high level of problem-solving skills

You are a team player but also assertive, resilient, and very motivated

You have strong IT skills and knowledge, particularly in the area of web-based software and software development processes

You are well-versed in the use of MS Office and Google Suite products

You have a very good written expression and strong communication skills in German and English.





Why Personio

Aside from the people, the role, our culture and our mission, we have countless other things, that make Personio a pretty great place to work at.



Market-proven, well-funded and fast growing company ($130M funding acquired to date)

As you are joining Personio at such an early stage, this shows us your trust and confidence in us. We would like you to profit from the success of the company, and therefore, we offer you a competitive compensation package (salary, benefits and virtual shares)

Your chance to play a decisive role in shaping Personio and have a direct impact on the daily work of hundreds of thousands of users

1,500 EUR of development budget per year for attending conferences, courses, buying books

Unu electric scooter of your choice as "company car" (see www.unumotors.com), a JobRad® or an additional payment for a yearly public transportation ticket

Subsidized Qualitrain membership: For 25 euros a month you can train in 90 fitness and yoga studios, swimming pools and many other sports facilities in Munich

Relocation and visa support through an expert agency to Munich, Germany

Regular team and company events (e.g. Oktoberfest in Munich and skiing trip to Austria)





About us

Being a Personio means being part of something big. It means shaping the future of HR, the future of our company and at the very same time: your own. As one of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies in Europe, we have a great product, an amazing team with almost 500 employees and a market that is only waiting to be developed. By now we already have more than 2000 customers, but we aim high: Our goal is to build the leading HR platform in Europe. At Personio, we believe in hiring people like you - ambitious, forward-thinkers who want to be more than just another employee. Will you be one of them?