Talent Sourcer (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH

Talent Sourcer (m/f/d)
The Role
People are our passion! HR at Personio is not "just" a department, it is our core business. As an HR Company it is our aspiration to be a role model and inspire other companies with our own HR work. Where else do you have the opportunity to really help shaping a product?
Join our team as a Talent Sourcer (m/f/d) and support Personio’s hyper growth period by identifying and engaging with the talents we need. You will work closely with our Talent Acquisition Managers and Hiring Managers to become an expert within the market and understand what profiles we are looking for. Using online and offline sources, you will build talent pipelines for our current and future hiring needs.
Your responsibilities will include:
- You will search wherever it is necessary to find the talents we need
- By evaluating the market, you will develop search strategies and help us extract insights from the data you collect by collaborating closely with our Talent Acquisition Managers and Hiring Managers
- You will interact with potential candidates on social media and professional networks (e.g. LinkedIn, Xing) and conduct initial interviews
- You will use online and offline sources to build talent pipelines for our current and future hiring needs
- You will attend relevant job fairs and events to engage with potential talents
- You will continuously work on streamlining sourcing processes, taking measures to deliver a great candidate experience and look for new innovative sourcing opportunities
What you need to succeed
- You have experience in the field of recruiting, talent sourcing or a similiar role
- You use your creativity to find the best talents and have the ability to positively represent our company and open roles to potential candidates
- Effective time-management skills: You have the ability to prioritize your tasks efficiently and have a structured way of working
- You have an analytical mindset and work in a data driven way
- You are a fast learner who likes to work in constantly changing environments and the speed of start-ups
- You bring excellent communication skills and speak German and English fluently
Why Personio
- Market-proven, well-funded and fast-growing company ($130M funding acquired to date)
- As you are joining Personio at such an early stage, this shows us your trust and confidence in us. We would like you to profit from the success of the company, and therefore, we offer you a competitive compensation package (salary, benefits and virtual shares)
- Receive full responsibility for your area and be a part of our creative working environment with short decision-making paths
- 1,500 Euro development budget, which you can use as you wish
- Regular team events, e.g. raft trips on the Isar, ski trips, visits to the Oktoberfest and much more
- Stylish and open office in the heart of Munich with delicious Fairtrade coffee, various cold drinks, fruit and muesli for free
- 28 paid vacation days, flexible home office regulation
- Lightning-fast electric scooter of your choice as a "company car" (www.unumotors.com), a JobRad® or additional payment for MVV ticket
- Subsidized Qualitrain membership: For 25 euros a month you can train in 90 fitness and yoga studios, swimming pools and many other sports facilities in Munich