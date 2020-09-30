Talent Sourcer (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

The Role

People are our passion! HR at Personio is not "just" a department, it is our core business. As an HR Company it is our aspiration to be a role model and inspire other companies with our own HR work. Where else do you have the opportunity to really help shaping a product?

Join our team as a Talent Sourcer (m/f/d) and support Personio’s hyper growth period by identifying and engaging with the talents we need. You will work closely with our Talent Acquisition Managers and Hiring Managers to become an expert within the market and understand what profiles we are looking for. Using online and offline sources, you will build talent pipelines for our current and future hiring needs.

Your responsibilities will include:

You will search wherever it is necessary to find the talents we need

By evaluating the market, you will develop search strategies and help us extract insights from the data you collect by collaborating closely with our Talent Acquisition Managers and Hiring Managers

You will interact with potential candidates on social media and professional networks (e.g. LinkedIn, Xing) and conduct initial interviews

You will use online and offline sources to build talent pipelines for our current and future hiring needs

You will attend relevant job fairs and events to engage with potential talents

You will continuously work on streamlining sourcing processes, taking measures to deliver a great candidate experience and look for new innovative sourcing opportunities



What you need to succeed



You have experience in the field of recruiting, talent sourcing or a similiar role

You use your creativity to find the best talents and have the ability to positively represent our company and open roles to potential candidates

Effective time-management skills: You have the ability to prioritize your tasks efficiently and have a structured way of working

You have an analytical mindset and work in a data driven way

You are a fast learner who likes to work in constantly changing environments and the speed of start-ups

You bring excellent communication skills and speak German and English fluently





Why Personio

