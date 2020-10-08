Working Student (m/w/d) - Marketing Automation & Operations bei Personio GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

The Role

We strive to become the category leader for HR management software for SMEs in Europe. To support us on this journey and fuel our growth, we are looking for a Working Student (m/f/d) in our Marketing Team . You will work directly with the Marketing Automation Engineer and other Marketing Managers on daily business operations and strategic projects. Here are some of the things that you would be working on:





Maintain and adjust existing automation processes

Create and adjust reports and dashboards that deliver insights to further optimize our lead generation and pipeline acceleration

Ensure Data Quality in Hubspot and Salesforce by monitoring different reports and the compliance of process directives by other teams and correcting data inconsistencies

Prepare and upload Data into our different CRM systems

Analyse existing data and find new ways to identify target segments and contacts for Marketing and Sales campaigns

This is a unique opportunity to work together with marketing and sales departments at Personio, which will give you a firsthand view into marketing automation and operations of one of Europe's fastest growing startups. Are you up for it?





What you need to succeed

Currently pursuing a Masters degree in a relevant field

Basic knowledge of a programming language (preferable JavaScript or Python) and SQL

Strong Excel/Google Sheets skills

First experience with Google App Script or VBA (preferably)

First experience with Zapier or other automation tools (preferably)

Worked with Salesforce and/or Hubspot before (optional)

Strong analytical skills and growth-hacking mindset

High degree of proactiveness, diligence and a get-stuff-done mentality





Why Personio

Awesome team from all over the world

Your chance to play a decisive role in shaping a company in its rapid growth

A creative working environment and short decision-making paths

Regular team events, e.g. raft trips on the Isar, ski trips, visits to the Oktoberfest and much more

Stylish open office space in the heart of Munich (near Hauptbahnhof) - Coffee, Mate, Fruits, and Muesli are provided by us

Lightning-fast UNU E-Scooter as a “company car”





About us

Being a Personio means being part of something big. It means shaping the future of HR, the future of our company and at the very same time: your own. As one of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies in Europe, we have a great product, an amazing team with almost 500 employees and a market that is only waiting to be developed. By now we already have more than 2500 customers, but we aim high: Our goal is to build the leading HR platform in Europe. At Personio, we believe in hiring people like you - ambitious, forward-thinkers who want to be more than just another employee. Will you be one of them?