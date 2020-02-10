Managing Director (m/f/d) - Focus Marketing & Tech bei Pets Deli Tonius GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

Headquartered in Berlin, Pets Deli is a one of the leading direct-to-consumer pet food startups in the DACH region. Our mission is to feed dogs & cats simply the best and healthiest food. Pets Deli was acquired by ECONA AG in mid-2017 and was continued with a new management team.

We seek a growth minded leader with passion and dedication to manage our marketing and tech team. With your experience and vision you will be the driving force in accelerating our company’s revenue growth across multiple European markets. Overall this role provides a unique opportunity to grow and scale our Tech & Marketing organization composed of passionate Young Talents and Senior Professionals.







Take full P&L responsibilities from day 1 with direct influence on marketing budget and resource allocation as well as full ownership for D2C and B2B revenue, growth and marketing targets

Lead, inspire and develop the Tech & Marketing organization with 15+ employees including Product (Tech) & IT, Business Intelligence, Country Teams, Performance Marketing, TV Advertising, OOH, CRM and Brand

Enhance cross-functional collaboration with other teams like Product Development, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Fulfillment and Customer Service

Expansion of the company to new countries







Your Qualifications

This role requires big picture thinking with meticulous attention to detail - you will need to understand the overall business with focus on tech & marketing strategy and work closely with our CMO on action plans

You have strong experience across the entire marketing mix, strategy development, and budget management

Passion for people and business leadership, minimum of 8 years experience in building and leading larger functions (25+ employees) ideally in a fast-paced D2C start-up

Experience in digital, fast-paced companies, with significant experience owning a multi-million revenue responsibility

Visionary leader with proven communication and negotiation skills

Entrepreneurial and results-driven personality that is not only highly analytical but also creative and hands-on in nature

Proficiency in German & English







What we offer

Working for Pets Deli means taking ownership from day one and giving everything to make a meaningful and sustainable impact

Huge growth potential and array of entrepreneurial insights within a prosperous company

A once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of the team that makes the pet world a happier and healthier place

A challenging work environment where something new happens every day - Boredom doesn´t get a look in here!

A great team of experts to inspire and support you

Plenty of room for personal growth, professional development and high impact







Please contact our CEO, Tania Moser, directly.