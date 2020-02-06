(Senior) UX Designer (m/f/d) bei Pets Deli Tonius GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

#petsdelilove

Pets Deli is one of the market leaders in the German D2C pet market. How we want to continue to develop the most revolutionary pet food platform of our time? With you! Our mission "Feeding right made simple" starts anew with every product. This path requires great ideas, pure passion and the best minds in their field. Would you like to make your contribution in a dynamic start-up culture and move the world of our four-legged friends hands-on? Then you are exactly right with us!







#bestjobever

As our UX Designer you will develop and control the user experience for our customers across all our online channels. You will be the key figure in the development of new software products, take care of user research, design and prototyping up to the actual release. Besides that you will take responsibility for our on-site KPIs (conversion rate etc.) by analyzing and optimizing them on a daily basis. You will work closely with the Product Tech Team (Product Manager, Developer, QA) and have a significant impact on the development of Pets Deli.







#beentheredonethat

You can already look back on multiple years of professional experience as a UI/ UX designer, preferably in the field of mobile e-commerce, and you just enjoy a rapidly growing, dynamic environment. In your work you are using the latest prototyping and design tools (Sketch, Adobe CC, Figma or similar) and you have a deep understanding and experience of agile software development processes (Scrum, AB Tests etc.). You love to present your results in front of a team and convince with strong communication skills (German / English). You combine your empathy for the user with strong analytical and extraordinary design skills.







#brightfuture

You will be working in a fast growing and innovative company with high ambitions and a real mission to improve the lives of pets and their owners with healthy nutrition. Take the chance to benefit from the coaching and leadership of experienced serial founders and a professional and highly motivated team. You will experience flat hierarchies and short decision-making channels, a great deal of freedom in your work (Home Office days and part-time work possible). Receive your custom workstation/ laptop and get started in an amazing office in Berlin Kreuzberg with office gym, free drinks and fruits. Last but not least there is of course unlimited love from our 6 office dogs Toni, Brandy & the band.







#letsdothis

You want to be the new UX Designer of Pets Deli starting tomorrow? Then send your application today with strong references to Anne.