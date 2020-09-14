Strategic Business Developer (m/f/d) bei Phantasma Labs

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Strategic Business Developer (m/f/d)

Phantasma Labs
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

At Phantasma Labs we value diversity and we want to encourage everyone to apply for this position, especially individuals from underrepresented backgrounds. We strive to create a candid and inclusive work environment where the best talents can thrive to reach their full potential. We want to build software as diverse as the world.


Who we are

We are Phantasma Labs and we are building massive simulations to teach self - driving cars human behavior. We are a young venture backed startup with an ambitious team who have both worked in the tech industry in the areas of simulations and distributed systems. Now we are looking to hire our first Strategic Business Developer.

We are on an exciting journey to build a deeply technical product which has the potential to accelerate deployment of self-driving cars in cities, make them safe enough for human beings to interact with and enable a plethora of other new mobility and infrastructure solutions. We are backed by world-renowned venture capitalists.

Please keep in mind that you do not need to tick all the boxes to apply. We value a growth mindset and have plenty of space to learn and grow at our company.

We are a remote friendly company and welcome applicants who want to work in Berlin as well as remote from time zones CET +/- 4 hours. We cannot sponsor visas for applicants currently outside the European Union.

This position requires fluency in German and English.

Who we are looking for

  • 3+ Jahre nachgewiesene Erfahrung in Business-Development-Positionen im Zusammenhang mit neuen Technologien, insbesondere SaaS-Produkten
  • Erfahrung in der Leitung von Geschäftsentwicklungs- und Verkaufsprozessen
  • Tatendrang bei der Förderung neuer Geschäftsmöglichkeiten
  • Gute Verhandlungs- und Überzeugungsfähigkeiten
  • Grundlegendes Verständnis von KI und Simulationstechnologien
  • Fließend in Deutsch und Englisch (mündlich und schriftlich)

Daily tasks at Phantasma

  • Verstehen der Wertschöpfungskette der autonomen Fahrindustrie
  • Erweiterung unseres Kundenstamms durch Identifizierung, Qualifizierung und Umwandlung von Leads in Kunden
  • Aufbau langfristiger Beziehungen zu den wichtigsten Interessengruppen der Branche
  • Präsentieren des Phantasma Produkts gegenüber dem Management und den wichtigsten Interessenvertretern relevanter Unternehmen in der Branche
  • Vorbereiten von erforderlichen kundenspezifischen Verkaufsmaterialien
  • Enge Zusammenarbeit mit Phantasmas Gründungsteam bei der Bestimmung von Anwendungsfällen, Product-Market-Fit und Preisgestaltung
  • Identifizieren von Produktbedürfnissen der Kunden und Kommunikation mit dem internen technischen Team von Phantasma
  • Identifikation neuer Marktbereiche in verschiedenen Branchen
  • Begleitung des Verkaufsprozesses und Erledigung der notwendigen Verkaufsaufgaben - vom Angebot bis zur Unterzeichnung

What will make you stand out

  • Experience in a startup
  • Extensive network in the industry

What we are offering

  • Attractive compensation for a company our size and stage, including ESOPs
  • Have impact - as one of our very first employees
  • 28 days of paid vacation
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Phantasma Labs
Strategic Business Developer (m/f/d) bei Phantasma Labs
Phantasma Labs
place

Berlin

Greator GmbH
Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) JavaScript bei Greator GmbH
Greator GmbH
place

Köln

Greator GmbH
Software Engineer (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH
Greator GmbH
place

Köln

Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
place

Berlin

Laserhub GmbH
Senior Backend Developer (m/f/d) JavaScript bei Laserhub GmbH
Laserhub GmbH
place

Stuttgart

Online bewerben