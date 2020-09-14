Strategic Business Developer (m/f/d) bei Phantasma Labs

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

At Phantasma Labs we value diversity and we want to encourage everyone to apply for this position, especially individuals from underrepresented backgrounds. We strive to create a candid and inclusive work environment where the best talents can thrive to reach their full potential. We want to build software as diverse as the world.







Who we are

We are Phantasma Labs and we are building massive simulations to teach self - driving cars human behavior. We are a young venture backed startup with an ambitious team who have both worked in the tech industry in the areas of simulations and distributed systems. Now we are looking to hire our first Strategic Business Developer.



We are on an exciting journey to build a deeply technical product which has the potential to accelerate deployment of self-driving cars in cities, make them safe enough for human beings to interact with and enable a plethora of other new mobility and infrastructure solutions. We are backed by world-renowned venture capitalists.



Please keep in mind that you do not need to tick all the boxes to apply. We value a growth mindset and have plenty of space to learn and grow at our company.



We are a remote friendly company and welcome applicants who want to work in Berlin as well as remote from time zones CET +/- 4 hours. We cannot sponsor visas for applicants currently outside the European Union.



This position requires fluency in German and English.





Who we are looking for

3+ Jahre nachgewiesene Erfahrung in Business-Development-Positionen im Zusammenhang mit neuen Technologien, insbesondere SaaS-Produkten

Erfahrung in der Leitung von Geschäftsentwicklungs- und Verkaufsprozessen

Tatendrang bei der Förderung neuer Geschäftsmöglichkeiten

Gute Verhandlungs- und Überzeugungsfähigkeiten

Grundlegendes Verständnis von KI und Simulationstechnologien

Fließend in Deutsch und Englisch (mündlich und schriftlich)





Daily tasks at Phantasma

Verstehen der Wertschöpfungskette der autonomen Fahrindustrie

Erweiterung unseres Kundenstamms durch Identifizierung, Qualifizierung und Umwandlung von Leads in Kunden

Aufbau langfristiger Beziehungen zu den wichtigsten Interessengruppen der Branche

Präsentieren des Phantasma Produkts gegenüber dem Management und den wichtigsten Interessenvertretern relevanter Unternehmen in der Branche

Vorbereiten von erforderlichen kundenspezifischen Verkaufsmaterialien

Enge Zusammenarbeit mit Phantasmas Gründungsteam bei der Bestimmung von Anwendungsfällen, Product-Market-Fit und Preisgestaltung

Identifizieren von Produktbedürfnissen der Kunden und Kommunikation mit dem internen technischen Team von Phantasma

Identifikation neuer Marktbereiche in verschiedenen Branchen

Begleitung des Verkaufsprozesses und Erledigung der notwendigen Verkaufsaufgaben - vom Angebot bis zur Unterzeichnung





What will make you stand out

Experience in a startup

Extensive network in the industry





What we are offering