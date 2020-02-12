Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

About us

Phiture is the world’s leading Mobile Growth consultancy, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Our rapidly-growing team of experts loves solving complex growth challenges, delivering expertise that helps our clients’ apps grow.

You will play a vital role in our retention team, leading in-depth data investigations during the audit phase of our engagements and helping our growth consultants with robust CRM campaign reporting and impact modeling.







What you'll do

You’ll be responsible for leading and overseeing the success of our App Store Optimization service team. Our ASO team consults apps with millions of users on ASO, identifying areas for improvement and communicating results to clients. Our cutting-edge service is sought after by companies all over the world. You’ll be driving forward the overall service strategy while ensuring that we provide a high-quality service to clients.

Drive the ASO client services business forward, ensuring the overall success of accounts

Develop the ASO business operationally and strategically with the management team

Extend our ASO portfolio, manage client growth and profitability

Identify areas for improvement and efficiencies throughout accounts, the ASO service offering and within team structures and processes

Strategize about how to get our ASO/ASA service in front of a bigger audience

Extend our ASO network by attending conferences and engaging with the ASO community

Manage and grow a team of ASO experts from junior to senior level

Ensure the team has the skills, expertise, experience, and support to deliver high-quality output

Support the development of team members and motivate and encourage team members to achieve ambitious goals

Manage and plan to resource for ASO, such as creatives, tech, localization, and copy support







What you bring to us

5+ years of experience in digital/mobile marketing or similar, ideally some within an agency

Experience with providing client services, managing client relationships and driving projects forward

Track record and ability to grow, manage, motivate and mentor a team

Collaborative working approach and great at fostering cross-team collaboration

Strong communicator with an ability to inspire high performance across the team

A great networker, demonstrable experience in negotiation and meeting client requirements

Some business development/sales experience

Nice to have:

Knowledge of App Store Optimization







What we offer you

Share in Phiture’s success - virtual stock options and bonus scheme

Udemy for Business account - and time to develop yourself

Active co-creation - every opinion is important to us

A structured career path - we will support you to grow your career

High-end office - we all work on a daily feel-good atmosphere

Steep learning curve - with us you have the opportunity to continuously learn and actively participate in knowledge sharing

Flat hierarchies and short decision-making procedures - we live the well-known start-up atmosphere

An absolute sense of unity - together we are aiming for the same goal

We are looking forward to your application!Phiture is a world-leading Mobile Growth consultancy. Our team of experts loves solving complex growth challenges and delivering expertise.