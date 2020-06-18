Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

What is key to every business success? It is keeping focus on what you are best at and leave your competitors behind. Many freelancers and small business owners are forced to do everything themselves resulting in loss of focus and missed business opportunities. They can’t use their time efficiently because they get distracted by incoming calls, messages and mails or miss on opportunities because they were not able to answer that one call that would have been the next big deal.

Our powerful and constantly developing software as a service communication platform is for more than 20 years a catalyst for success in that our customers never miss an opportunity while being able to maintain focus and concentrate on their core activities.







Your challenges

We are a small company working in small teams. We believe that a pleasant atmosphere helps teams to be effective and creative. We are curious to hear about your ideas on how to foster that. Helping others and learning from each other is as meaningful as providing reliable systems. This will be your first challenge.

Tech-wise, our software platform is build in Java running on more than 400 Debian Servers and 600 diskless Ubuntu-Linux Clients. We are operating a SaaS telephony service platform, two data center and several international office locations. Proving reliable infrastructure and high availability is key to our overall success and your second challenge - thousands of customers rely on you. Also, our Software Engineers will benefit from your expertise about how to provide stable infrastructure, servers, REST micro-services, test and build systems.

While you need to keep the existing infrastructure running, we will work together on automating as much as possible. Managing automation projects will be your third and most important challenge. Right now, we are using Puppet, Foreman, Terraform and Ansible. You know how to get the most value from these tools? Let us know - you’re the expert!





Your responsibilities

Own and run our entire infrastructure

Manage and maintain our heterogenous system landscape and its security

Increase levels of automation and high availability

Level up and automate our infrastructure with Puppet and Ansible

Introduce new technology, especially cloud-based solutions with AWS and Azure

Implement DevOps concepts

Develop great ideas about how to improve our stack





Things you’ve ideally experienced already

You know how to support a good team spirit

You´ve seen an idea grow when everyone contributes instead of fighting for who is right

You´ve people to benefit from your expertise

You´ve 3 years of expertise with Java, Spring, Hibernate

You´ve ideas about how good code looks like

You´ve crafted RESTful APIs, micro-services, SQL databases

You helped to create a DevOps-mindset

You´ve played around CI/CD principles using Jenkins, Stash, Git and Linux already

You´ve developed prototypes and provided incremental improvements

You´ve got sparkles in your eyes about backend infrastructure architecture

You´re not afraid of sprinkles of Frontend using HTML5 either

You´ve worked with RabbitMQ, Elasticsearch? That´s an asset

Ideally, seen a university from the inside. You don't? No worries, we like autodidacts too!





It’s a match, if we share some core beliefs

Treat your teammates as you’d like to be treated.

Be a good mentor and coach to your team.

People before technology & Smart solutions over ideology

Clear and transparent communication and expectations.

Being a team player and not a lonesome hero.

Contributing your favourite idea to a discussion with colleagues is about creating something bigger, not about telling others how great you are or how things should be done.

Agile Methods like Scrum or Kanban are a tool to improve the product step by step and flexible, not a religion.

No discussion, no honey





Your perks

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC?

Ride a bike or a train: we provide a bike or public transport ticket

Stay healthy and relaxed: we support Urban Sports Club

Become a Foam master or Bartender: enjoy the best coffee machine and beer from tap in our office

Level up your skills: we will get you eye-opening books

Take a course: we will support your hunger for education

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. We have core ours to maintain flexibility

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.



Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

We at Pinguin are fostering diversity and are committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.

Pinguin AG

Hauptstraße 8

10827 Berlin

