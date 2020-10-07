(Junior) IT Support Specialist (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

About us

In a world full of distractions, we have something outstanding to offer: focus. With our office management tools, we enable small and medium enterprises to direct their attention towards what really matters. Our SaaS tools have been on the market for 20 years. Now, we want to continue our growth with you!

Who you are? A team player through and through! You enjoy creating a supportive working environment and always ensure that everything runs smoothly making you our smooth operator. When it comes to tickets, you think of problem-solving instead of concerts.

If have you tried to turn it off and on again sounds like a familiar quote to you, but is not your (only) approach towards users, we should definitely talk.





Tasks

Your challenges

You’ll ensure a smooth and productive workflow for all of our users

You’re the go-to person for all first and second level support requests

You’re responsible for the technical on- and offboarding of users

You will play a major role in the development of a user knowledgebase

You’re in charge of management and support of client devices and peripherals using MacOS, Linux and Windows

In order to streamline our processes, you will implement an asset management system

Finally, you will also improve support processes and train our users





Requirements

Your profile

You have already gained first experiences with IT support

You’ve seen a university from the inside or completed vocational training in a relevant field

You’re experienced with Windows, Linux and MacOS

Ideally, you’ve worked with a ticket system like Jira before

English is a must, German a plus





Benefits

Your perks

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC? iPhone or Google Pixel?

Ride a bike or a train: bike or public transport ticket is provided

Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported

Level up your skills with eye-opening books or take a course: your hunger for education will be supported

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibility



Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that. Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch. We can’t wait to hear from you!