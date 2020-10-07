Junior Talent Scout / Recruiter (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

About us

Do you believe that scouting talents is mainly about sitting in front of LinkedIn and conducting interviews? We believe it´s so much more. We see Scouts as explorers sent out to gain information about people, markets, and possibilities. Good Scouts know their terrain, methods, and vision to gain knowledge and insights with every search. As our Scout, you’ll explore one of the most valuable assets: talents.

Being our talent scout means you´ll manage your own discoveries. You'll decide about the channels, methods, tools, and routes to take. You'll have full ownership of your exploration, while assistance from other Scouts right next to you is always provided. It also means cooperation and sharing expertise is crucial to our team’s mission.





Tasks

Your responsibilities

Your main challenge will be to identify and engage with interesting profiles and build strong relationships with potential new employees

You will create a talent pipeline for current and future hiring needs You will continuously identify new sourcing strategies and opportunities

You will be responsible for conducting screening calls and interacting with potential talents on social media and career platforms

You take full ownership of the talent scouting process: you decide which routes to take and what methods to use

Whenever necessary you will support the entire recruitment process

Above all your main goal will be to ensure a great candidate experience

You´ll support us in employer branding and organizing events





Requirements

Your profile

You are looking for your first role in talent acquisition & HR

You would like to gain first experiences in the field of recruiting, sourcing or talent acquisition

You strive for great candidate experience and are able to positively represent our company

You´d like to support us in Employer Branding, maybe with having an interest in photo editing or content writing

You are an excellent communicator, both verbally and in writing

Your English skills are top-notch - German or any other additional languages are the cherry on top

You are an organizational talent: even in stressful, fast-paced situations you manage to prioritize and complete your tasks efficiently

Your strong understanding of the talent market makes you a valuable advisor to both talent and hiring managers

You are a team player through and through, a lone wolf is not what we are looking for

Ideally, you’ve seen a university from the inside





Benefits

Your perks

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC? iPhone or Google Pixel?

Ride a bike or a train: bike or public transport ticket is provided

Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported

Level up your skills with eye-opening books or take a course: your hunger for education will be supported

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibility



Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that. Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Pinguin fosters diversity and is committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers, and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.