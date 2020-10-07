Junior Talent Scout / Recruiter (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Junior Talent Scout / Recruiter (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Berufseinsteiger
About us
Do you believe that scouting talents is mainly about sitting in front of LinkedIn and conducting interviews? We believe it´s so much more. We see Scouts as explorers sent out to gain information about people, markets, and possibilities. Good Scouts know their terrain, methods, and vision to gain knowledge and insights with every search. As our Scout, you’ll explore one of the most valuable assets: talents.
Being our talent scout means you´ll manage your own discoveries. You'll decide about the channels, methods, tools, and routes to take. You'll have full ownership of your exploration, while assistance from other Scouts right next to you is always provided. It also means cooperation and sharing expertise is crucial to our team’s mission.
Tasks
Your responsibilities
- Your main challenge will be to identify and engage with interesting profiles and build strong relationships with potential new employees
- You will create a talent pipeline for current and future hiring needs You will continuously identify new sourcing strategies and opportunities
- You will be responsible for conducting screening calls and interacting with potential talents on social media and career platforms
- You take full ownership of the talent scouting process: you decide which routes to take and what methods to use
- Whenever necessary you will support the entire recruitment process
- Above all your main goal will be to ensure a great candidate experience
- You´ll support us in employer branding and organizing events
Requirements
Your profile
- You are looking for your first role in talent acquisition & HR
- You would like to gain first experiences in the field of recruiting, sourcing or talent acquisition
- You strive for great candidate experience and are able to positively represent our company
- You´d like to support us in Employer Branding, maybe with having an interest in photo editing or content writing
- You are an excellent communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Your English skills are top-notch - German or any other additional languages are the cherry on top
- You are an organizational talent: even in stressful, fast-paced situations you manage to prioritize and complete your tasks efficiently
- Your strong understanding of the talent market makes you a valuable advisor to both talent and hiring managers
- You are a team player through and through, a lone wolf is not what we are looking for
- Ideally, you’ve seen a university from the inside
Benefits
Your perks
- Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC? iPhone or Google Pixel?
- Ride a bike or a train: bike or public transport ticket is provided
- Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported
- Level up your skills with eye-opening books or take a course: your hunger for education will be supported
- You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone
- You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off
- You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibility
Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that. Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch. We can’t wait to hear from you!
Pinguin fosters diversity and is committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers, and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.