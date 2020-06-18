Linux System Admin (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

What is key to every business success? It is keeping focus on what you are best at and leave your competitors behind. Many freelancers and small business owners are forced to do everything themselves resulting in loss of focus and missed business opportunities. They can’t use their time efficiently because they get distracted by incoming calls, messages and mails or miss on opportunities because they were not able to answer that one call that would have been the next big deal.

Our powerful and constantly developing software as a service communication platform is for more than 20 years a catalyst for success in that our customers never miss an opportunity while being able to maintain focus and concentrate on their core activities.







Your challenges

We are a small company working in small teams. We believe that a pleasant atmosphere helps teams to be effective and creative. We are curious to hear about your ideas on how to foster that. Helping others and learning from each other is as meaningful as providing reliable systems. This will be your first challenge.

Tech-wise, our software platform is build in Java running on more than 400 Debian Servers and 600 diskless Ubuntu-Linux Clients. We are operating a SaaS telephony service platform, two data center and several international office locations. Proving reliable infrastructure and high availability is key to our overall success and your second challenge - thousands of customers rely on you. Also, our Software Engineers will benefit from your expertise about how to provide stable infrastructure, servers, REST micro-services, test and build systems.

While you need to keep the existing infrastructure running, we will work together on automating as much as possible. Managing automation projects will be your third and most important challenge. Right now, we are using Puppet, Foreman, Terraform and Ansible. You know how to get the most value from these tools? Let us know - you’re the expert!





Your responsibilities

Own and run our entire infrastructure

Manage and maintain our heterogenous system landscape and its security

Increase levels of automation and high availability

Level up and automate our infrastructure with Puppet and Ansible

Introduce new technology, especially cloud-based solutions with AWS and Azure

Implement DevOps concepts

Develop great ideas about how to improve our stack





Things you’ve experienced already

You know how to support a good team spirit

You´ve multiple years in administration of Linux servers with setups of several hundred servers

You´ve worked with automation tools like Puppet, Ansible, or Foreman

You monitor infrastructure with Icinga2, Grafana, Graylog and similar tools

You write your scripts with Bash or Python

You´ve operated MySQL database servers and Apache webservers

You´ve implemented high availability solutions with HAProxy and keepalive

You´ve managed Firewalls, VPNs, OSPF, BGP with Ansible

You even know a bit about using AWS with Terraform , AWS Route 53 and S3





It’s a match, if we share core beliefs

We maintain a start-up mindset, 80:20 is our 100%

The only constancy in our company is change.

Growth is the basis for our development.

We like to go the extra mile for our mutual success.

No discussion, no honey. We are no place for know-it-alls and Hierarchy-people.

We participate and accept responsibilities.





Your perks

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC?

Ride a bike or a train: we provide a bike or public transport ticket

Stay healthy and relaxed: we support Urban Sports Club

Become a Foam master or Bartender: enjoy the best coffee machine and beer from tap in our office

Level up your skills: we will get you eye-opening books

Take a course: we will support your hunger for education

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. We have core ours to maintain flexibility

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.

Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

We at Pinguin are fostering diversity and are committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.



