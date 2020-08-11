Talent Manager (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

Did you know that more than 55% of all developers are changing jobs every two years? According to studies 35% of them even switch every year. If onboarding takes a regular developer half a year, there’s not much productive time left.

As our new talent manager, you should ask yourself what you could do to change those numbers above. What would you need to create so that developers stay longer? Any ideas? Then let’s have a chat.





Tasks

Your first challenge - your most important one: as team member of talent managers, we will create a talent management department from scratch. The end goal is that every candidate feels appreciated and has a great experience - even if not everyone can receive an offer. Remember: you might meet again.

Your second challenge: Hiring managers are waiting to be supported and trained in interview methods, body language and assessing candidates’ qualities based on comparable interviews.

Your third challenge: It’s not just about getting talented people on board. Ask yourself: what can I do to make them stay longterm? What do we need to do to become a great place for work - an employer well known for an appreciative and productive atmosphere?

Your fourth challenge: Together with our People & Culture Manager and Lead Talent Acquisition, you’ll be part of creating an employer brand from the inside before we talk to the outside world. Let’s make being and becoming a Pinguin a memorable experience. So amazing in fact that you are proud to call yourself a Pinguin and others cannot wait to join us.





Your responsibilities

Attract giftet people that fit to our needs and enriches our culture

Assess hard and soft skills of talents

Create a memorable, appreciative candidate experience that is beyond the ordinary

Help us to build up an outstanding talent department

Own the recruiting process from its beginning to the end

Advice Hiring Managers and Interviewers in workshops how to conduct insightful interviews

Build an environment which makes talents stay longterm

Forge an employer brand from the inside before talking to the outside world

Create content that people enjoy reading, not just clicking through





Things you´ve experienced already

PBI, STAR and whatever comes next: you know the ABC of interview methods avoiding biases while ensuring quality

From Sales to Tech over Marketing and Admin: you have interviewed for many roles using multiple procedures for startups and mid-sized companies

You care about people and know how to keep candidates and hiring managers happy

Your feedback to candidates and hiring managers is helpful

You know how to attract the talent we need from the Berlin market

You are a natural communicator and know how to speak to your candidates

You sense what Hiring Managers actually want and how to formulate that into scorecards and job ads

You are KPI-driven, well organized and can balance yourself when times get busy

Your German is as fluent as your English

You have experience in conducting interviews already

You´ve seen a university from the inside, ideally majored in HR, psychology, business, social sciences or other related fields. You don’t? Cool, tell us your story





Your perks

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC? iPhone or Google Pixel?

Ride a bike or a train: bike or public transport ticket is provided

Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported

Level up your skills with eye-opening books

Take a course: your hunger for education will be supported

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibility

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.



Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

We at Pinguin foster diversity and are committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.