Head of Product (m/f/d) bei Planetly

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

As Head of Product, you are responsible for our product strategy as well as the implementation of our three product areas (1) carbon analytics-SaaS, (2) offsetting marketplace, and (3) carbon reduction tool. You will lead your own team consisting of product managers, UX and UI experts, designers and developers. At the same time, you're working as sparring partner for your team and our C-Level.





What would be your mission



You are part of the Management Team, fully responsible for the product team and directly reporting to the founder team

You manage the entire lifecycle for our technical product

You retain, recruit and develop a world class team of product managers, designers and UI/UX experts

You work in a consultative fashion with other department heads, such as Marketing, Sales and Operations as an advisor of customer insights and domain expertise matters that drive organizational learning and development

You build an ownership-driven environment where responsibility is the key to bringing our products to the next level

You maintain product roadmaps and continuously challenge the status quo

You close the gap between commercial and technical teams





Who is our best match

8+ years professional experience in product management, ideally in a fast growing B2B SaaS environment

5+ years of experience managing, mentoring, building and scaling product teams

Very strong technical expertise

Excellent track record in taking products to market and optimising existing products

Result driven and willing to go the extra mile

Knowledge in sustainability & carbon accounting is a plus

Excellent English required; German is a plus

We are looking for support in our Berlin office - in case you are not living here, you should be willing to relocate for the position! EU citizenship / a valid EU working visa is required.





What do we offer



Steep learning curve with a lot of responsibility from day #1

Great personal & professional development opportunities in an early-stage fast-growing start-up with an international, ambitious and experienced team

Flat hierarchies for creative ideas and unconventional approaches

Highly entrepreneurial environment

Attractive & competitive salary package

Working in the heart of Berlin close to Monbijouplatz

Open company culture with additional services such as free drinks, snacks & shared lunches

Regular team events such as dinners, laser tag, stand-up paddling, escape rooms, summer and christmas parties





About us

PLANETLY is aiming to become the largest platform for analyzing, reducing and offsetting CO2 in corporations across Europe. Founded by two serial entrepreneurs (Co-Founder of Outfittery and Co-Founder of Helpling) in early 2020, we believe that we can make a difference on a large scale by enabling companies to become planet positive. As we see ourselves as 'for-purpose - for-profit', we're committed to employing all entrepreneurial abilities to solve one of our generation's most pressing problems with the help of technology, data, and outstanding people. If you want to become a part of our mission in making corporate Europe more sustainable, one company at a time, we would be thrilled to hear from you.

We value diversity of perspective and seek to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes people from all different backgrounds. Let’s do good and have some fun! We are looking forward hearing from you!