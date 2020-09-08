Head of Product (m/f/d) bei Planetly

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Head of Product (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Direktor/in (Bereichsleiter, VP, SVP etc.)
As Head of Product, you are responsible for our product strategy as well as the implementation of our three product areas (1) carbon analytics-SaaS, (2) offsetting marketplace, and (3) carbon reduction tool. You will lead your own team consisting of product managers, UX and UI experts, designers and developers. At the same time, you're working as sparring partner for your team and our C-Level.
What would be your mission
- You are part of the Management Team, fully responsible for the product team and directly reporting to the founder team
- You manage the entire lifecycle for our technical product
- You retain, recruit and develop a world class team of product managers, designers and UI/UX experts
- You work in a consultative fashion with other department heads, such as Marketing, Sales and Operations as an advisor of customer insights and domain expertise matters that drive organizational learning and development
- You build an ownership-driven environment where responsibility is the key to bringing our products to the next level
- You maintain product roadmaps and continuously challenge the status quo
- You close the gap between commercial and technical teams
Who is our best match
- 8+ years professional experience in product management, ideally in a fast growing B2B SaaS environment
- 5+ years of experience managing, mentoring, building and scaling product teams
- Very strong technical expertise
- Excellent track record in taking products to market and optimising existing products
- Result driven and willing to go the extra mile
- Knowledge in sustainability & carbon accounting is a plus
- Excellent English required; German is a plus
We are looking for support in our Berlin office - in case you are not living here, you should be willing to relocate for the position! EU citizenship / a valid EU working visa is required.
What do we offer
- Steep learning curve with a lot of responsibility from day #1
- Great personal & professional development opportunities in an early-stage fast-growing start-up with an international, ambitious and experienced team
- Flat hierarchies for creative ideas and unconventional approaches
- Highly entrepreneurial environment
- Attractive & competitive salary package
- Working in the heart of Berlin close to Monbijouplatz
- Open company culture with additional services such as free drinks, snacks & shared lunches
- Regular team events such as dinners, laser tag, stand-up paddling, escape rooms, summer and christmas parties
About us
PLANETLY is aiming to become the largest platform for analyzing, reducing and offsetting CO2 in corporations across Europe. Founded by two serial entrepreneurs (Co-Founder of Outfittery and Co-Founder of Helpling) in early 2020, we believe that we can make a difference on a large scale by enabling companies to become planet positive. As we see ourselves as 'for-purpose - for-profit', we're committed to employing all entrepreneurial abilities to solve one of our generation's most pressing problems with the help of technology, data, and outstanding people. If you want to become a part of our mission in making corporate Europe more sustainable, one company at a time, we would be thrilled to hear from you.
We value diversity of perspective and seek to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes people from all different backgrounds. Let’s do good and have some fun! We are looking forward hearing from you!
Berlin