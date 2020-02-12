Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Pleo Technologies GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Listen up, Germany-based marketers!

Cash is old school. Out of pocket expenses suck. Workplaces need to be more trusting, progressive and – that's right, we're gonna say it – fun. And that's what we're here to do.

Pleo is looking for anexperienced Marketing Managerto join us in our brand spanking new office in central Berlin.

Simply put, this is an amazing opportunity for the right T-Shape marketer.

You'll be our first dedicated marketing person for the German market (syncing regularly with the team in Copenhagen HQ).

You'll be responsible for defining, leading and eventually scaling our local marketing opportunities in the country and wider DACH region.



But wait, you haven't heard of Pleo before?

To get you off to a good start, let us just say that we are doing away with an outdated business process that’s been around forever – dreaded expense management.

Work can be hard. Paying for things at work shouldn’t be. We take a refreshingly simple approach to business spending: less jargon and process, more autonomy and transparency. Established wisdom says less direct control creates chaos.

We say it creates a happier, more fulfilled workforce.

Based on some pretty amazingSeries B-round investment, we're onto something big.

So, in a nutshell, that's Pleo. Today we have a 200+ team, from over 42 nations, sitting in our Copenhagen HQ, London, Stockholm or Berlin offices – and even some full-time remotes.







Things you will be doing

Driving all go-to-market efforts in Germany, with a series of online and offline activities to increase awareness, drive engagement, generate leads, keep customers engaged and support the cross-marketing team efforts

Stakeholder management with internal teams and external agencies and freelancers

Facilitating localisation for the DACH region (including translation, subbing and defining the localised brand ToV)

Supporting the CS, Sales and support team with delivering local marketing collateral

Working with the Head of Events to deliver market-specific sponsorship deals, tradeshow appearances and community projects

Briefing the internal Brand Studio team to deliver new ads, content and all-round market design

Nurturing relationships with local press, taste-makers and influencers

PUMP! PUMP! PUMP! Making sure we deliver on our strong growth targets, working in close collaboration with our performance marketing crew

Working with the Product Marketing Lead to help deliver nuanced product stories that you think will resonate with German leads

Define strategy and promote content such as white papers, eBooks, customer references, and blog posts

Functioning as our first port of call for all local communications efforts (from PR to social media)







Who you are

A fluent German language communicator, with full professional and exacting proficiency in English to boot (yes, the grammar mistakes in this here job post are intentional ... well done for spotting them)

A skilled T-shaped marketer (that's a fancy way of saying that you possess a broad range of marketing skills, but have doubled-down on a couple of favourites that really set you apart from the rest)

A proven project and campaign manager

A mission-driven marketer and creative problem-solver. You are attracted to tackling big, complex problems (read: opportunities)

A reliant self-starter – comfortable driving the marketing efforts in Germany, with your wider team just a Slack message away

You're tired with "business as usual" bureaucracy, workflows and processes.

You have a keen eye for spotting trends, keeping up to date with the state of SaaS, FinTech and b2b players, both in Germany and abroad.

NOT a brilliant asshole. We want to make sure we fill our workplace with great, empathetic people







Your colleagues say you

are a strong, actionable communicator.

never settle for second best.

can be firm on project deliverables when you need to be.

are inquisitive and curious.

can't stand buzzwords and egos.







Your mum says that you

are always keeping busy.

could do just about anything if you put your mind to it.

never sat still when you were a child – always wanting to experience new things.







Show me the benefits!

Get your own Pleo card for no out of pocket spending, and full autonomy

Your own spot in our brand new Mitte-based office – shared with our cool new Berlin team

Flexible work: working from home when you want, where you want, why you want to (we trust you)

Continual learning & development opportunities

Team camps around the world - remotes flown in (around once a quarter) for team building and learning – we have our next one in Northern Ireland (hurry up and apply already so we can hire you and invite you along)

Catered lunch







And here are some other nice gestures that we do

Loads of weird and wonderful niche communities to join in the company (we're talking guerrilla gardening, liquids tasting, the Pleo band, learning to code initiatives, that type of thing)

Wild enthusiasm and encouragement from us if you want to host MeetUps, events, etc - we'll help (venue, food etc)

Friday bars and sponsored Pleo dinners to bon with your colleagues







Working at Pleo means you're working on something very exciting: the future of work.

Through fintech we've seen a way to impact how people work; we think company spending should be delegated to all employees and teams, that it should be as automated as possible, and that it should drive a culture of responsible spending.

Being HQ'd out of Copenhagen means we're inspired by sensible things like a good work-life balance.