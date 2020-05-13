Senior PHP Developer (m/f/d) bei TX Group AG - Olmero

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Senior PHP Developer (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Über uns
Olmero is the leading provider of collaboration and workflow solutions for the construction industry in Switzerland.
Thousands of architects, planners, contractors and suppliers interact through olmero.ch every day. Our web and mobile apps are indispensable tools for many construction industry professionals. Our goal is to connect the construction industry using SaaS, helping partners find each other, and optimizing the cooperation between them.
With locations in Switzerland, Germany and Serbia, at the heart of our product driven approach are our cross-functional development teams, where engineers, product experts and business people work closely together
To strengthen our engineering team in Düsseldorf, we are looking for a Senior PHP Developer (m/f/d).
In this role you help maintain and operate our PHP-based web applications, working alongside our Java, Angular, Android and iOS engineers.
Your responsibilities
- Work with the cross-functional Scrum team to refine and implement requirements
- Code, test, and deploy bug fixes and features to production
- Help define, implement, and operate cloud based infrastructure
- Participate in the architectural development of our platform
- Help define and apply migration and modernization strategies
What we are looking for
- 5+ years experience in PHP and web frontend engineering
- Deep understanding of the PHP ecosystem and web technologies
- Good knowledge of API design, REST, HTTP, MariaDB
- Pragmatic, creative and value-preserving approach to legacy
- Insist on clean code, code reviews, testing and continuous deployment
- Experience with DevOps topics like Linux, Docker, Puppet is a plus
- Get things done attitude and team player
- English or German speaker
What we are offering
- Work on a proven project with a lot of potential
- Engineering culture with a friendly, informal atmosphere
- Carefully cultivated agile development process
- Working together with a high-powered, cross-functional, distributed team
- Nice office in the middle of Düsseldorf and lots of flexibility in working hours
- Personal development opportunities through training, workshops and conferences
We do not need a comprehensive formal application - a short CV is enough to get things started.
We look forward to your application.