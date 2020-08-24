Head of Marketing & Growth (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Head of Marketing & Growth (m/f/d)

QUIN Technologies GmbH
Berlin
45 EUR  bis 70 EUR jährlich
ESOP possible
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About QUIN

At QUIN we believe that investing money and saving for the future is incredibly important. Our mission is to enable more people the access capital markets by helping them to take care of their investments and retirement planning themselves. With our mobile app QUIN we offer everything you need to invest successfully on your own. This includes information, financial education and a radically new way of financial advice. Join us on our way to make investing suitable for the masses.

The field of digital investment extremely competitive and customers fiercely contested. For the scaling of our app we are looking for a Head of Marketing & Growth who has the necessary skills, experiences and passion to transform QUIN into a sustainable customer acquisition machine.

What you will do

  • You take responsibility for a 6-digit marketing budget
  • You help us build a team of top marketing talent
  • You help us to improve and monitor our 100% data driven marketing strategy
  • You test and optimize paid marketing campaigns
  • You coordinate developers, designers and product managers to create better funnels, achieve higher conversions and generate more revenue

Your profile

  • 3 or more years of experience in performance and growth marketing for high growth consumer brands with a strong focus on social media
  • Work experience in a fast scaling digital business
  • Experience with at least 5-digit monthly social media budgets
  • Excellent analytical skills and an extremely data-driven work ethic
  • Excellent communication and leadership skills and the motivation to build and lead a team

Our offer

  • A competitive salary (ESOP possible)
  • A beautiful office in the heart of Berlin
  • Flexible working conditions in terms of space and time
  • Close cooperation and high autonomy within a great team
  • Varied, challenging tasks with opportunities for personal development
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
http://www.getquin.com
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
QUIN Technologies GmbH
Head of Marketing & Growth (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH
QUIN Technologies GmbH
place

Berlin

QUIN Technologies GmbH
Praktikum Business Development (FinTech) (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH
QUIN Technologies GmbH
place

Berlin

Greator GmbH
Head of Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH
Greator GmbH
place

Köln

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
place

Berlin

e-bot7 GmbH
Head of Operations (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH
e-bot7 GmbH
place

München