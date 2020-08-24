Head of Marketing & Growth (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About QUIN

At QUIN we believe that investing money and saving for the future is incredibly important. Our mission is to enable more people the access capital markets by helping them to take care of their investments and retirement planning themselves. With our mobile app QUIN we offer everything you need to invest successfully on your own. This includes information, financial education and a radically new way of financial advice. Join us on our way to make investing suitable for the masses.

The field of digital investment extremely competitive and customers fiercely contested. For the scaling of our app we are looking for a Head of Marketing & Growth who has the necessary skills, experiences and passion to transform QUIN into a sustainable customer acquisition machine.





What you will do

You take responsibility for a 6-digit marketing budget

You help us build a team of top marketing talent

You help us to improve and monitor our 100% data driven marketing strategy

You test and optimize paid marketing campaigns

You coordinate developers, designers and product managers to create better funnels, achieve higher conversions and generate more revenue





Your profile

3 or more years of experience in performance and growth marketing for high growth consumer brands with a strong focus on social media

Work experience in a fast scaling digital business

Experience with at least 5-digit monthly social media budgets

Excellent analytical skills and an extremely data-driven work ethic

Excellent communication and leadership skills and the motivation to build and lead a team





Our offer