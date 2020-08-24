Praktikum Business Development (FinTech) (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Praktikum Business Development (FinTech) (m/f/d)
About QUIN
At QUIN we believe that investing money and saving for the future is incredibly important. Our mission is to enable more people the access capital markets by helping them to take care of their investments and retirement planning themselves. With our mobile app QUIN we offer everything you need to invest successfully on your own. This includes information, financial education and a radically new way of financial advice. Join us on our way to make investing suitable for the masses.
The field of digital investment extremely competitive and customers fiercely contested. For the scaling of our app we are looking for a Business Development Intern who has the necessary skills, experiences and passion to help our team transforming QUIN into a sustainable customer acquisition machine.
What you will do
- You develop and implement strategies to further accelerate our growth
- You build and maintain relationships with relevant business partners (e.g. banks, ETF issuers, bloggers)
- You build and maintain relationships with relevant press representatives
- You help with our online activities
- You work closely with the founders on the daily challenges
Your profile
- Student or graduate in Tech, Engineering, Business or Science from a top university
- Work experience in a fast pace environment (e.g. successful start-up, consulting, investment banking)
- Excellent analytical skills and an extremely data-driven work ethic
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Interest in capital markets and investing
Our offer
- A beautiful office in the heart of Berlin
- Flexible working conditions in terms of space and time
- Close cooperation and high autonomy within a great team
- Varied, challenging tasks with opportunities for personal development
