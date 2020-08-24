Praktikum Business Development (FinTech) (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About QUIN

At QUIN we believe that investing money and saving for the future is incredibly important. Our mission is to enable more people the access capital markets by helping them to take care of their investments and retirement planning themselves. With our mobile app QUIN we offer everything you need to invest successfully on your own. This includes information, financial education and a radically new way of financial advice. Join us on our way to make investing suitable for the masses.

The field of digital investment extremely competitive and customers fiercely contested. For the scaling of our app we are looking for a Business Development Intern who has the necessary skills, experiences and passion to help our team transforming QUIN into a sustainable customer acquisition machine.





What you will do

You develop and implement strategies to further accelerate our growth

You build and maintain relationships with relevant business partners (e.g. banks, ETF issuers, bloggers)

You build and maintain relationships with relevant press representatives

You help with our online activities

You work closely with the founders on the daily challenges





Your profile

Student or graduate in Tech, Engineering, Business or Science from a top university

Work experience in a fast pace environment (e.g. successful start-up, consulting, investment banking)

Excellent analytical skills and an extremely data-driven work ethic

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Interest in capital markets and investing





Our offer