Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d) bei riskmethods GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d)
riskmethods GmbH
München
- Vollzeit
- Berufseinsteiger
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020
riskmethods – the intelligent way to manage risk!
You convert prospects to happy customers and shape processes within our SecurITy organization.
Be part of a unique, international team within a growing SaaS-company, that is a 2018 & 2019 & 2020 FOCUS small to medium sized business certified top-employer! For our Munich office, we are looking for a motivated team player as our new
Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d)
What you will do:
- Be the point of contact for our internal Solution Consultants in terms of technical integration into existing customer IT-landscapes.
- Be responsible for SSO and API-integrations with our customers.
- Gain deep technical understanding of our products, our API and IT-infrastructure.
- Document our hosting and security architecture and development approaches and keep them up-to-date.
- Attend customer appointments and contribute to customer RFPs in cross-divisional teams with a deep technical focus.
- Build up a knowledge database of general RFP answers and drive standards.
- Act as an interface between Sales and SecurITy.
Who you are:
- You did study Computer Science or a related discipline.
- You gained first experience doing client-facing technical consulting in the Software Industry.
- You have an understanding of the architecture of distributed web technologies and are familiar with security for SaaS applications.
- You possess good communication skills and are able to communicate complex, technical topics to internal and external stakeholders.
- You work accurate and solution-oriented.
- You are fluent in German and English.
What we offer you:
- A career in a fascinating company with an innovative and state-of-the-art software technology that matters for enterprises.
- A stimulating, fast-paced and fun environment with flat hierarchies and plenty of room for your personal growth and professional development.
- Opportunities to attend conferences and trainings.
- Subsidised German language courses.
- Urban Sports Club membership.
- Lunchit – the digital meal voucher.
- Plenty of team events.
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Tanja Haider
+49 89 9901 648-22
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen