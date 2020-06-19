Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d) bei riskmethods GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

riskmethods – the intelligent way to manage risk!

You convert prospects to happy customers and shape processes within our SecurITy organization.

Be part of a unique, international team within a growing SaaS-company, that is a 2018 & 2019 & 2020 FOCUS small to medium sized business certified top-employer! For our Munich office, we are looking for a motivated team player as our new

Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d)







What you will do:



Be the point of contact for our internal Solution Consultants in terms of technical integration into existing customer IT-landscapes.

Be responsible for SSO and API-integrations with our customers.

Gain deep technical understanding of our products, our API and IT-infrastructure.

Document our hosting and security architecture and development approaches and keep them up-to-date.

Attend customer appointments and contribute to customer RFPs in cross-divisional teams with a deep technical focus.

Build up a knowledge database of general RFP answers and drive standards.

Act as an interface between Sales and SecurITy.





Who you are:

You did study Computer Science or a related discipline.

You gained first experience doing client-facing technical consulting in the Software Industry.

You have an understanding of the architecture of distributed web technologies and are familiar with security for SaaS applications.

You possess good communication skills and are able to communicate complex, technical topics to internal and external stakeholders.

You work accurate and solution-oriented.

You are fluent in German and English.





What we offer you: