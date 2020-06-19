Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d) bei riskmethods GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
riskmethods GmbH
München
  • Vollzeit
  • Berufseinsteiger
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

riskmethods – the intelligent way to manage risk!

You convert prospects to happy customers and shape processes within our SecurITy organization.

Be part of a unique, international team within a growing SaaS-company, that is a 2018 & 2019 & 2020 FOCUS small to medium sized business certified top-employer! For our Munich office, we are looking for a motivated team player as our new

Technical Integration Specialist (m/f/d)


What you will do:

  • Be the point of contact for our internal Solution Consultants in terms of technical integration into existing customer IT-landscapes.
  • Be responsible for SSO and API-integrations with our customers.
  • Gain deep technical understanding of our products, our API and IT-infrastructure.
  • Document our hosting and security architecture and development approaches and keep them up-to-date.
  • Attend customer appointments and contribute to customer RFPs in cross-divisional teams with a deep technical focus.
  • Build up a knowledge database of general RFP answers and drive standards.
  • Act as an interface between Sales and SecurITy.

Who you are:

  • You did study Computer Science or a related discipline.
  • You gained first experience doing client-facing technical consulting in the Software Industry.
  • You have an understanding of the architecture of distributed web technologies and are familiar with security for SaaS applications.
  • You possess good communication skills and are able to communicate complex, technical topics to internal and external stakeholders.
  • You work accurate and solution-oriented.
  • You are fluent in German and English.

What we offer you:

  • A career in a fascinating company with an innovative and state-of-the-art software technology that matters for enterprises.
  • A stimulating, fast-paced and fun environment with flat hierarchies and plenty of room for your personal growth and professional development.
  • Opportunities to attend conferences and trainings.
  • Subsidised German language courses.
  • Urban Sports Club membership.
  • Lunchit – the digital meal voucher.
  • Plenty of team events.
Tanja Haider
+49 89 9901 648-22
https://www.riskmethods.net/careers/
