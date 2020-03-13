Account Manager / Digital Marketing Campaign Manager (m/f/d) bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Who We Are



RTB House is a global company operating in the Digital Marketing sector that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide.

Founded in 2012, RTB House applied Artificial Intelligence technologies to develop display advertising buying engine (DSP, demand-side platform) based on Machine Learning algorithms. Since 2017, we have successfully implemented our proprietary engine based on the Deep Learning algorithms, the next generation of the AI. As of now, RTB House is the first and only AdTech company in the world to be powered entirely by the Deep Learning algorithms. This enables our clients to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

RTB House is a recognised fast-growing innovative company, listed among the 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and in the Technology Fast 50® by Deloitte.

Our team is comprised of 500+ online marketing professionals in over 30 locations across the globe: New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. We serve 2,000+ campaigns for 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.





RTB House in Germany

RTB House started its operations in Germany in November 2017 and has gradually grown to a dedicated 10+ persons team. Our operations are run from 3 offices in Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart. Our clients are top-notch German and Austrian e-commerce brands in the Fashion, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Travel and Classifieds verticals.

The successful candidate will join the team during a period of exceptional growth of our business in the DACH region.





About the Team

Account Management is a core function to ensure client retention, maintain high level of client satisfaction, and grow revenues of the existing clients. Account Managers are in charge of all post-sale communication and lead cross-functional teams to maintain and reconfigure the campaigns in line with performance targets agreed clients.

As a market leader, RTB House develops range of new products and our Account Managers will be among those who bring these innovative solutions to the market.

Account Manager will have dual reporting: directly to the Country Manager DACH and to the Account Management Strategy at HQ.





What You'll Do And How You'll Make An Impact

develop relationships with decision makers of the largest e-commerce companies in the region;

upsell campaigns and products to ensure growth of the accounts;

provide transparency over campaign performance for the client representatives to ensure premium customer service;

create remarketing strategies in the fashion, online retail and classifieds verticals;

optimise performance of the campaigns in line with clients' goals;

develop professional technical knowledge related to the solutions offered by RTB House and overall developments in the digital marketing domain;

work closely with technical and sales teams within the company to ensure superior performance of the campaigns.





Qualifications, Qualities and Skills of the Ideal Candidate We Look For

interest and solid understanding of the online advertising industry, esp. performance marketing;

2+ years experience managing online advertising campaigns;

self-motivated positive individual with an achiever attitude;

highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;

ability to absorb information quickly and deliver within tight timeframe;

stress-resistance and ability to multi-task;

excellent communication and presentations skills;

outstanding negotiation skills;

exceptional professionalism and business acumen;

ability to keep an open communication, particularly when working remotely;

readiness to travel 10-20% of time;

proficiency in German and fluency in English (C1 or above).





Apply Now!

If you want to join a fast growing technological company and find this role a good fit, apply to RTB House.

We care about data privacy, so please add to your CV the statement of consent for processing personal data as defined by GDPR (text: I agree that my personal data will be stored and processed by RTB House in order to facilitate recruitment process as defined by the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 from 14 April 2016).