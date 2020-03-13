Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Position

Sales Enablement Specialist

Analytical mind interested in digital marketing and sales, keen to improve productivity and efficiency of salespeople. Goal: increase sales results by providing market research, client- and product-specific analyses and support materials to guide and assist the front-line sales.





Who We Are

RTB House is a global company operating in the Digital Marketing sector that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide.

Founded in 2012, RTB House applied Artificial Intelligence technologies to develop display advertising buying engine (DSP, demand-side platform) based on Machine Learning algorithms. Since 2017, we have successfully implemented our proprietary engine based on the Deep Learning algorithms, the next generation of the AI. As of now, RTB House is the first and only AdTech company in the world to be powered entirely by the Deep Learning algorithms. This enables our clients to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

RTB House is a recognised fast-growing innovative company, listed among the 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and in the Technology Fast 50® by Deloitte.

Our team is comprised of 500+ online marketing professionals in over 30 locations across the globe: New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. We serve 2,000+ campaigns for 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.





RTB House in Germany

RTB House started its operations in Germany in November 2017 and has gradually grown to a dedicated 10+ persons team. Our operations are run from 3 offices in Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart. Our clients are top-notch German and Austrian e-commerce brands in the Fashion, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Travel and Classifieds verticals.

The successful candidate will join the team during a period of exceptional growth of our business in the DACH region.





About the Role

The goal of Sales Enablement team is increasing predictable sales results by providing consistent and scalable enablement services that allow customer-facing professionals and their managers to add value to every customer interaction. Therefore, Sales Enablement is a crucial function to ensure fulfilment of the ambitious growth targets in the DACH region.

Sales Enablement Specialist will have dual reporting: directly to Country Manager DACH and to the Sales Enablement Lead at HQ.





What You'll Do And How You'll Make An Impact

develop professional technical knowledge related to the solutions offered by RTB House and overall developments in the digital marketing domain;

conduct research of the market/vertical/prospects, periodically and on a need basis;

analyse adequacy, intensity and efficacy of sales activities;

provide suggestion on improvement of sales activities to increase effectiveness of sales outreach;

analyse market coverage and pipeline development, and provide recommendations on Prospects and Upsell planning;

develop and own the client case study repository;

promote knowledge sharing in the organisation, create and update the internal knowledge base;

develop local sales decks, playbooks and other sales tools;

organise internal trainings and onboarding;

cooperate with other units of the organisation, esp. with HQ, to increase sales efficiency.





Qualifications, Qualities and Skills of the Ideal Candidate We Look For

interest and solid understanding of the online advertising industry, esp. performance marketing;

self-motivated positive individual with an achiever attitude;

entrepreneurial spirit and continuous improvement mindset;

highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;

ability to absorb information quickly and deliver within tight timeframe;

stress-resistance and ability to multi-task;

demonstrated ability to work independently, manage competing priorities and meet deadlines;

excellent communication and presentations skills;

proficiency in German and fluency in English (C1 or above).





If you want to join a fast growing technological company and find this role a good fit, apply to RTB House.

If you want to join a fast growing technological company and find this role a good fit, apply to RTB House.