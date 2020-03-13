Senior Sales Manager (m/w/d) bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Who We Are



RTB House is a global company operating in the Digital Marketing sector that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide.

Founded in 2012, RTB House applied Artificial Intelligence technologies to develop display advertising buying engine (DSP, demand-side platform) based on Machine Learning algorithms. Since 2017, we have successfully implemented our proprietary engine based on the Deep Learning algorithms, the next generation of the AI. As of now, RTB House is the first and only AdTech company in the world to be powered entirely by the Deep Learning algorithms. This enables our clients to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

RTB House is a recognised fast-growing innovative company, listed among the 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and in the Technology Fast 50® by Deloitte.

Our team is comprised of 500+ online marketing professionals in over 30 locations across the globe: New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. We serve 2,000+ campaigns for 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.





RTB House in Germany

RTB House started its operations in Germany in November 2017 and has gradually grown to a dedicated 10+ persons team. Our operations are run from 3 offices in Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart. Our clients are top-notch German and Austrian e-commerce brands in the Fashion, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Travel and Classifieds verticals.

The successful candidate will join the team during a period of exceptional growth of our business in the DACH region.





About the Team

The Sales team is a key contributor of growth and culture at RTB House. Every member of the team embodies our core values and strives to excel within a top-notch sales organisation. Our team’s mission is to be admired internally and externally for helping to boost our clients’ business through delivering best-in-class solutions enhanced with unparalleled professionalism, integrity, and passion to Digital.

As a market leader, RTB House develops range of new products and our Sales will be among those who bring these innovative solutions to the market.

Sales Manager will directly report to the Country Manager DACH.





What You'll Do And How You'll Make An Impact

work with the largest e-commerce businesses in the region (€100,000+ budgets);

design strategies on how to fulfil client’s needs and acquire new business;

develop relationships with decision makers of the largest e-commerce companies in the region;

generate sales by handling all aspects of the sales cycle from prospecting to closing;

develop professional technical knowledge related to the solutions offered by RTB House and overall developments in the digital marketing domain;

work closely with technical and account management teams within the company to ensure superior performance of the campaigns;

report on the progress of sales processes regarding both existing and potential clients.





Qualifications, Qualities and Skills of the Ideal Candidate We Look For

interest and solid understanding of the online advertising industry, esp. performance marketing;

3+ years sales experience in a B2B environment;

self-motivated positive individual with an achiever attitude;

highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;

ability to absorb information quickly and deliver within tight timeframe;

stress-resistance and ability to multi-task;

creativity and ability to build a vision with prospects;

excellent communication and presentations skills;

outstanding negotiation skills;

exceptional professionalism and business acumen;

ability to keep an open communication, particularly when working remotely;

readiness to travel within DACH and beyond;

proficiency in German and fluency in English (C1 or above).





If you want to join a fast growing technological company and find this role a good fit, apply to RTB House.

We care about data privacy, so please add to your CV the statement of consent for processing personal data as defined by GDPR (text: I agree that my personal data will be stored and processed by RTB House in order to facilitate recruitment process as defined by the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 from 14 April 2016).