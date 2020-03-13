Talent Acquisition Specialist (m/f/d) bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Who We Are



RTB House is a global company operating in the Digital Marketing sector that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide.

Founded in 2012, RTB House applied Artificial Intelligence technologies to develop display advertising buying engine (DSP, demand-side platform) based on Machine Learning algorithms. Since 2017, we have successfully implemented our proprietary engine based on the Deep Learning algorithms, the next generation of the AI. As of now, RTB House is the first and only AdTech company in the world to be powered entirely by the Deep Learning algorithms. This enables our clients to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

RTB House is a recognised fast-growing innovative company, listed among the 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and in the Technology Fast 50® by Deloitte.

Our team is comprised of 500+ online marketing professionals in over 30 locations across the globe: New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. We serve 2,000+ campaigns for 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.



RTB House in Germany

RTB House started its operations in Germany in November 2017 and has gradually grown to a dedicated 10+ persons team. Our operations are run from 3 offices in Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart. Our clients are top-notch German and Austrian e-commerce brands in the Fashion, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Travel and Classifieds verticals.



About the Role

Our Talent Acquisition team identifies top talent for a diverse range of positions at RTB House from inception through to completion. This role is a unique opportunity to join the company in the period of its exceptional growth with 15+ employees hired annually. The Talent Acquisition Specialist will collaborate with leadership, hiring managers and HR colleagues, and will shape the recruitment strategy to attract top talent.

We are looking for someone that will seek to deliver an exceptional candidate and hiring manager experience and will be a trusted partner to our stakeholders. One can expect to recruit for Sales, Account Management and Technical Solutions roles.

Talent Acquisition Specialist will have dual reporting: directly to the Country Manager DACH and to the Talent Acquisition Lead at HQ.



What You'll Do And How You'll Make An Impact

lead the design and delivery of talent acquisition initiatives in Germany that align with business objectives;

identify the best channels (recruitment sites, direct search, social media, etc.) to fit the profile needed;

proactively network and market job opportunities to build pipelines of qualified candidates and sell the advantages of working for RTB House;

develop a trusted relationship with the business and become a business partner to the team in order to deliver a best in class hiring experience for candidates and hiring managers;

grow and enhance our employer brand in DACH region by partnering with our marketing team and local managers;

act as an RTB House Ambassador: build and maintain a strong relationship with potential candidates, represent RTB House in external events.



Qualifications, Qualities and Skills of the Ideal Candidate We Look For

3+ years of professional experience including minimum 2 years in direct talent sourcing and recruitment;

self-motivated positive individual with an achiever attitude;

proven knowledge of hiring and candidate’s evaluation methodologies;

demonstrated ability to work independently, manage competing priorities and meet deadlines;

outstanding networking skills;

excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, at all levels and cultures of the organisation;

experience in organising and participating in the employer branding initiatives;

proficiency in German and fluency in English (C1 or above);

experience in social media within the recruitment arena would be an asset.



If you want to join a fast growing technological company and find this role a good fit, apply to RTB House.

We care about data privacy, so please add to your CV the statement of consent for processing personal data as defined by GDPR