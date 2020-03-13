Technical Solutions Specialist / Technical Solutions Engineer (m/f/d) bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Who We Are



RTB House is a global company operating in the Digital Marketing sector that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for top brands worldwide.

Founded in 2012, RTB House applied Artificial Intelligence technologies to develop display advertising buying engine (DSP, demand-side platform) based on Machine Learning algorithms. Since 2017, we have successfully implemented our proprietary engine based on the Deep Learning algorithms, the next generation of the AI. As of now, RTB House is the first and only AdTech company in the world to be powered entirely by the Deep Learning algorithms. This enables our clients to generate outstanding results and reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

RTB House is a recognised fast-growing innovative company, listed among the 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and in the Technology Fast 50® by Deloitte.

Our team is comprised of 500+ online marketing professionals in over 30 locations across the globe: New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. We serve 2,000+ campaigns for 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions.





RTB House in Germany

RTB House started its operations in Germany in November 2017 and has gradually grown to a dedicated 10+ persons team. Our operations are run from 3 offices in Berlin, Cologne and Stuttgart. Our clients are top-notch German and Austrian e-commerce brands in the Fashion, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Travel and Classifieds verticals.

The successful candidate will join the team during a period of exceptional growth of our business in the DACH region.





About the Team

The Technical Solution team at RTB House play a key role in securing performance of our campaigns as well as reaching our clients’ goals. The team turns an idea and the contract settlements into the running services and helps to optimise the campaigns towards brands' needs. Driving performance of the campaigns and leveraging functionalities of the ad bidder algorithm also belong to the responsibilities of the team. On top of that, the Technical Solutions team focuses on proceeding complex technical integrations, configurations and custom reports, which influence company’s development and clients’ retention rate.





What You'll Do And How You'll Make An Impact

develop professional technical knowledge related to the solutions offered by RTB House and overall developments in the digital marketing domain;

manage all technical aspects with regard to launch and running of the campaign;

monitor and analyse effectiveness of campaigns;

manage technical integration between internal (RTB House) campaign management system and client's e-commerce platform;

support Sales and Account Management teams regarding technical aspects of the campaigns;

develop improvement/optimisation solutions for the campaigns;

supervise creation and update of advertising materials (dynamic ad banners).





Qualifications, Qualities and Skills of the Ideal Candidate We Look For

interest and solid understanding of the online advertising industry, esp. performance marketing;

self-motivated positive individual with an achiever attitude;

highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;

ability to absorb information quickly and deliver within tight timeframe;

stress-resistance and ability to multi-task;

attention to details;

proven ability to link business with technology;

experience with debugging tools (e.g. Firebug, web browser consoles);

proficiency in German and fluency in English (C1 or above);

basic knowledge of HTML, JavaScript and Phyton is a plus;

experience with Google Analytics would be an advantage.





If you want to join a fast growing technological company and find this role a good fit, apply to RTB House.

We care about data privacy, so please add to your CV the statement of consent for processing personal data as defined by GDPR (text: I agree that my personal data will be stored and processed by RTB House in order to facilitate recruitment process as defined by the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 from 14 April 2016).