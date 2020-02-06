Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

As a Sales Enablement Specialist, you will play a substantial role in supporting DACH sales team in acquiring key DACH clients.







What you want to do

support the sales team and work closely with DACH leadership team;

perform CRM audit (preparing & generating reports of current sales activity);

develop and own the client case study program;

cooperate with other areas of the organization to increase sales efficiency;

conduct analysis for the purposes of sales projects;

analyze and optimize sales outreach campaigns;

update the internal knowledge base;

organize internal trainings and onboardings;

provide market and prospect-based research;

create new & develop existing sales tools.







Requirements

independence, accuracy, proactivity;

experience in sales enablement roles: sales support, sales analysis, market analysis, market research;

the ability to communicate information and conclusions clearly and effectively;

very well-developed skills of logical and analytical thinking;

good communication and teamwork skills;

knowledge and / or experience in the field of digital and programmatic (nice to have);

ability to manage priorities within a matrix organization;

excellent presentation skills;

strong organizational skills and solution-oriented personality;

entrepreneurial spirit.







We offer