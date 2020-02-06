Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH
RTB House GmbH
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020
500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.
As a Sales Enablement Specialist, you will play a substantial role in supporting DACH sales team in acquiring key DACH clients.
What you want to do
- support the sales team and work closely with DACH leadership team;
- perform CRM audit (preparing & generating reports of current sales activity);
- develop and own the client case study program;
- cooperate with other areas of the organization to increase sales efficiency;
- conduct analysis for the purposes of sales projects;
- analyze and optimize sales outreach campaigns;
- update the internal knowledge base;
- organize internal trainings and onboardings;
- provide market and prospect-based research;
- create new & develop existing sales tools.
Requirements
- independence, accuracy, proactivity;
- experience in sales enablement roles: sales support, sales analysis, market analysis, market research;
- the ability to communicate information and conclusions clearly and effectively;
- very well-developed skills of logical and analytical thinking;
- good communication and teamwork skills;
- knowledge and / or experience in the field of digital and programmatic (nice to have);
- ability to manage priorities within a matrix organization;
- excellent presentation skills;
- strong organizational skills and solution-oriented personality;
- entrepreneurial spirit.
We offer
- the chance to work in one of the fastest-growing sectors in online advertising;
- a friendly atmosphere while working with a dynamic team of professionals;
- great opportunity for professional growth by joining our rapidly growing team in DACH;
- competitive salary;
- onboarding training at HQ in Warsaw, Poland.
