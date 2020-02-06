Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH

RTB House GmbH
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

As a Sales Enablement Specialist, you will play a substantial role in supporting DACH sales team in acquiring key DACH clients.


What you want to do

  • support the sales team and work closely with DACH leadership team;
  • perform CRM audit (preparing & generating reports of current sales activity);
  • develop and own the client case study program;
  • cooperate with other areas of the organization to increase sales efficiency;
  • conduct analysis for the purposes of sales projects;
  • analyze and optimize sales outreach campaigns;
  • update the internal knowledge base;
  • organize internal trainings and onboardings;
  • provide market and prospect-based research;
  • create new & develop existing sales tools.


Requirements

  • independence, accuracy, proactivity;
  • experience in sales enablement roles: sales support, sales analysis, market analysis, market research;
  • the ability to communicate information and conclusions clearly and effectively;
  • very well-developed skills of logical and analytical thinking;
  • good communication and teamwork skills;
  • knowledge and / or experience in the field of digital and programmatic (nice to have);
  • ability to manage priorities within a matrix organization;
  • excellent presentation skills;
  • strong organizational skills and solution-oriented personality;
  • entrepreneurial spirit.


We offer

  • the chance to work in one of the fastest-growing sectors in online advertising;
  • a friendly atmosphere while working with a dynamic team of professionals;
  • great opportunity for professional growth by joining our rapidly growing team in DACH;
  • competitive salary;
  • onboarding training at HQ in Warsaw, Poland.

