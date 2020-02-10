Senior Account Manager/Account Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Account Manager will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and large influence on the company.







What you will do

cooperate with the largest brands from the e-commerce market in DACH (6-7-digit budgets);

take ownership of each assigned account by building and maintaining relationships with clients as well as optimize the performance of their campaigns as needed;

meet clients face to face regularly to ensure premium customer service;

create remarketing strategies in the fashion, marketplace, retail and classifieds industries based on data analysis and your own creativity;

adhere to the company goals related to campaign management;

respond to customer requests and inquiries in a professional and timely manner;

regularly report campaign status for the largest clients and provide improvement ideas to the direct manager;

provide specific information regarding the company’s services and products;

assist customers in the process of launching ad campaigns;

develop professional technical knowledge by attending international training sessions;

travel regularly to different cities around DACH region for client meetings.







Requirements

experience (3-4 years) in managing online advertising campaigns for clients;

preferably experience working in AdTech, advertiser or agency (online area);

bachelor’s degree;

ability to build and maintain client relationships by presenting an outstanding customer approach;

interest in digital marketing/ e-commerce;

ability to identify and understand customer needs and requirements;

highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;

multi-tasking, high level of energy, resourcefulness;

high level of motivation and willingness to learn;

positive, can-do attitude;

focus on the quality;

proficiency in German and advanced command of English.







We offer