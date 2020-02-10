Senior Account Manager/Account Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Senior Account Manager/Account Manager (m/f/d) - DACH
RTB House GmbH
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020
500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.
The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Account Manager will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and large influence on the company.
What you will do
- cooperate with the largest brands from the e-commerce market in DACH (6-7-digit budgets);
- take ownership of each assigned account by building and maintaining relationships with clients as well as optimize the performance of their campaigns as needed;
- meet clients face to face regularly to ensure premium customer service;
- create remarketing strategies in the fashion, marketplace, retail and classifieds industries based on data analysis and your own creativity;
- adhere to the company goals related to campaign management;
- respond to customer requests and inquiries in a professional and timely manner;
- regularly report campaign status for the largest clients and provide improvement ideas to the direct manager;
- provide specific information regarding the company’s services and products;
- assist customers in the process of launching ad campaigns;
- develop professional technical knowledge by attending international training sessions;
- travel regularly to different cities around DACH region for client meetings.
Requirements
- experience (3-4 years) in managing online advertising campaigns for clients;
- preferably experience working in AdTech, advertiser or agency (online area);
- bachelor’s degree;
- ability to build and maintain client relationships by presenting an outstanding customer approach;
- interest in digital marketing/ e-commerce;
- ability to identify and understand customer needs and requirements;
- highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;
- multi-tasking, high level of energy, resourcefulness;
- high level of motivation and willingness to learn;
- positive, can-do attitude;
- focus on the quality;
- proficiency in German and advanced command of English.
We offer
- to be part of an award-winning organization, with outstanding growth numbers;
- to work on a great product based on the newest AI Technology (Deep Learning);
- an attractive salary and incentives structure, based on experience and increasing performance;
- the joy of working and learning in one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe (Deloitte - Fast 50 CE 2019 / FT - 8th fastest-growing company);
- a rewarding career in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere with no corporate habits;
- the opportunity to participate in ambitious projects in the growing, international organization;
- the chance to share your own ideas and creations to make an impact and lead the DACH market;
- to participate in a training program in our headquarters to develop your professional skills further.
