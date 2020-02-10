Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH
RTB House GmbH
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020
500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.
The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Senior Sales Manager will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and a large influence on the company.
What you will do
- shape the strategy and future of the next market leader in DACH;
- work with biggest e-commerce companies in the region (6-7-digit budgets);
- deal with C-level officers on the client-side directly;
- devise strategies on how to fulfill client’s needs and acquire new business;
- generate sales by handling all aspects of the sales cycle from prospecting to close;
- deliver high levels of quality customer relationship management, satisfaction, and interaction;
- develop professional technical knowledge by attending international training sessions;
- partner with technical and account management teams;
- report on the status of sales processes regarding both existing and potential customers;
- travel regularly to different cities around DACH region for client meetings.
Requirements
- understanding of the online advertising industry, performance marketing;
- a minimum of 3-years sales experience in a B2B environment;
- university degree;
- interest in digital marketing/ e-commerce;
- ability to identify and understand customer needs and requirements;
- persuasion, exceptional negotiation and communication skills;
- highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;
- positive, can-do attitude;
- proficiency in German and advanced command of English (C1 level).
We offer
- to be part of an award-winning organization, with outstanding growth numbers;
- to work on a great product based on the newest AI Technology (Deep Learning);
- an attractive salary and incentives structure, based on experience and increasing performance;
- the joy of working and learning in one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe (Deloitte - Fast 50 CE 2019 / FT - 8th fastest-growing company);
- a rewarding career in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere with no corporate habits;
- the opportunity to participate in ambitious projects in the growing, international organization;
- the chance to share your own ideas and creations to make an impact and lead the DACH market;
- to participate in a training program in our headquarters to develop your professional skills further.
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Interne Jobkennung: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=oqFD6fwy&s=Gruenderszene
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen