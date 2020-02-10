Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Senior Sales Manager will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and a large influence on the company.







What you will do

shape the strategy and future of the next market leader in DACH;

work with biggest e-commerce companies in the region (6-7-digit budgets);

deal with C-level officers on the client-side directly;

devise strategies on how to fulfill client’s needs and acquire new business;

generate sales by handling all aspects of the sales cycle from prospecting to close;

deliver high levels of quality customer relationship management, satisfaction, and interaction;

develop professional technical knowledge by attending international training sessions;

partner with technical and account management teams;

report on the status of sales processes regarding both existing and potential customers;

travel regularly to different cities around DACH region for client meetings.







Requirements

understanding of the online advertising industry, performance marketing;

a minimum of 3-years sales experience in a B2B environment;

university degree;

interest in digital marketing/ e-commerce;

ability to identify and understand customer needs and requirements;

persuasion, exceptional negotiation and communication skills;

highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;

positive, can-do attitude;

proficiency in German and advanced command of English (C1 level).







We offer