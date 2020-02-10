Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH

RTB House GmbH
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Senior Sales Manager will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and a large influence on the company.


What you will do

  • shape the strategy and future of the next market leader in DACH;
  • work with biggest e-commerce companies in the region (6-7-digit budgets);
  • deal with C-level officers on the client-side directly;
  • devise strategies on how to fulfill client’s needs and acquire new business;
  • generate sales by handling all aspects of the sales cycle from prospecting to close;
  • deliver high levels of quality customer relationship management, satisfaction, and interaction;
  • develop professional technical knowledge by attending international training sessions;
  • partner with technical and account management teams;
  • report on the status of sales processes regarding both existing and potential customers;
  • travel regularly to different cities around DACH region for client meetings.


Requirements

  • understanding of the online advertising industry, performance marketing;
  • a minimum of 3-years sales experience in a B2B environment;
  • university degree;
  • interest in digital marketing/ e-commerce;
  • ability to identify and understand customer needs and requirements;
  • persuasion, exceptional negotiation and communication skills;
  • highly developed analytical and problem-solving skills;
  • positive, can-do attitude;
  • proficiency in German and advanced command of English (C1 level).


We offer

  • to be part of an award-winning organization, with outstanding growth numbers;
  • to work on a great product based on the newest AI Technology (Deep Learning);
  • an attractive salary and incentives structure, based on experience and increasing performance;
  • the joy of working and learning in one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe (Deloitte - Fast 50 CE 2019 / FT - 8th fastest-growing company);
  • a rewarding career in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere with no corporate habits;
  • the opportunity to participate in ambitious projects in the growing, international organization;
  • the chance to share your own ideas and creations to make an impact and lead the DACH market;
  • to participate in a training program in our headquarters to develop your professional skills further.
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Interne Jobkennung: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=oqFD6fwy&s=Gruenderszene
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
RTB House GmbH
Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Senior Account Manager/Account Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Talent Acquisition Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

Online bewerben