Talent Acquisition Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

As a result of scaling our business, we are looking for a Talent Acquisition Specialist to join our team in Berlin or Stuttgart.

In this role, you will be reporting directly to the Country Manager DACH.

You will provide talent acquisition and employer branding expertise and collaborate with stakeholders and hiring managers to contribute to our local growth.

You will also collaborate with your peers globally to ensure the commitment to high-quality talent and impactful candidate experience is consistent regardless of the market.







What you will do

lead the design and delivery of our talent acquisition initiatives in Germany that align with business objectives;

identify the best channels (recruitment sites, direct search, social media, etc.) to fit the profile needed;

proactively network and market job opportunities to build pipelines of qualified candidates and sell the advantages of working for RTB House;

develop a trusted relationship with the business and become a business partner to the team in order to deliver a best in class hiring experience for candidates and hiring managers;

create and recommend recruitment strategies and approaches;

grow and enhance our employer brand in DACH region by partnering with our marketing team and local managers;

act as an RTB House Ambassador; build and maintain a strong relationship with potential candidates, represent RTB House in external events.







Requirements

minimum of 3 years of professional experience including minimum 2 years of direct talent sourcing and recruitment experience;

excellent networking communication skills;

proactive and can-do attitude;

proven knowledge of hiring methodologies and candidate's evaluation;

experience in organizing and taking part in the employer branding initiatives;

experience in social media within the recruitment arena would be an asset;

excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills at all levels and cultures of the organization;

demonstrated ability to work independently, manage competing priorities and meet deadlines;

fluency in German and English is a must.







We offer