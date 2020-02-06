Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH

RTB House GmbH
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Technical Solution Specialist will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and large influence on the company performance in DACH.


What you will do

  • perform technical support for our DACH clients in the following fields;
  • management of all technical issues with regards to campaign launching and running process;
  • supervision of the creation of advertising materials (dynamic ad banners);
  • technical integration between internal campaign emission system (RTB House) and client’s e-commerce platform;
  • technical aspects of the campaigns;
  • Work closely with our account managers to deliver high standards of customer service;
  • Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of campaigns;
  • Propose optimization solutions for online programs.


Requirements

  • basic knowledge of JavaScript and HTML;
  • experience with debugging tools (e.g. Firebug, web browser consoles);
  • interest in online technology, e-commerce and/or digital advertising;
  • proven ability to link business with technology;
  • experience in using Google Analytics will be an advantage;
  • strong analytical skills;
  • good time management skills and attention to detail;
  • ability to solve problems efficiently;
  • high level of motivation and willingness to learn;
  • proficiency in German and advanced command of English.


We offer

  • to be part of an award-winning organization, with outstanding growth numbers;
  • to work on a great product based on the newest AI Technology (Deep Learning);
  • an attractive salary, based on experience and increasing performance;
  • the joy of working and learning in one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe (Deloitte - Fast 50 CE 2019 / FT - 8th fastest-growing company);
  • a rewarding career in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere with no corporate habits;
  • the occasion to participate in ambitious projects in the growing, international organization;
  • the opportunity to be one of the first tech support people in DACH;
  • the chance to share your own ideas and creations to make an impact and lead the DACH market;
  • to participate in a training program in our headquarters to develop your professional skills further.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Interne Jobkennung: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=ob4X9fw5&s=Gruenderszene
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
RTB House GmbH
Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Senior Account Manager/Account Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Senior Sales Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Talent Acquisition Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

RTB House GmbH
Sales Enablement Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

Online bewerben