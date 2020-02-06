Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.

The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Technical Solution Specialist will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and large influence on the company performance in DACH.







What you will do

perform technical support for our DACH clients in the following fields;

management of all technical issues with regards to campaign launching and running process;

supervision of the creation of advertising materials (dynamic ad banners);

technical integration between internal campaign emission system (RTB House) and client’s e-commerce platform;

technical aspects of the campaigns;

Work closely with our account managers to deliver high standards of customer service;

Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of campaigns;

Propose optimization solutions for online programs.







Requirements

basic knowledge of JavaScript and HTML;

experience with debugging tools (e.g. Firebug, web browser consoles);

interest in online technology, e-commerce and/or digital advertising;

proven ability to link business with technology;

experience in using Google Analytics will be an advantage;

strong analytical skills;

good time management skills and attention to detail;

ability to solve problems efficiently;

high level of motivation and willingness to learn;

proficiency in German and advanced command of English.







We offer