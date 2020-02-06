Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH bei RTB House GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Technical Solutions Specialist (m/f/d) - DACH
RTB House GmbH
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020
500+ specialists, 30+ locations, 1,600+ clients across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Join RTB House - a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing technologies for the top brands worldwide.
The team in DACH region is in the start-up phase while worldwide RTB House is an established enterprise. This means that our new Technical Solution Specialist will have a broad responsibility, opportunities to grow and large influence on the company performance in DACH.
What you will do
- perform technical support for our DACH clients in the following fields;
- management of all technical issues with regards to campaign launching and running process;
- supervision of the creation of advertising materials (dynamic ad banners);
- technical integration between internal campaign emission system (RTB House) and client’s e-commerce platform;
- technical aspects of the campaigns;
- Work closely with our account managers to deliver high standards of customer service;
- Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of campaigns;
- Propose optimization solutions for online programs.
Requirements
- basic knowledge of JavaScript and HTML;
- experience with debugging tools (e.g. Firebug, web browser consoles);
- interest in online technology, e-commerce and/or digital advertising;
- proven ability to link business with technology;
- experience in using Google Analytics will be an advantage;
- strong analytical skills;
- good time management skills and attention to detail;
- ability to solve problems efficiently;
- high level of motivation and willingness to learn;
- proficiency in German and advanced command of English.
We offer
- to be part of an award-winning organization, with outstanding growth numbers;
- to work on a great product based on the newest AI Technology (Deep Learning);
- an attractive salary, based on experience and increasing performance;
- the joy of working and learning in one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe (Deloitte - Fast 50 CE 2019 / FT - 8th fastest-growing company);
- a rewarding career in a friendly and inspiring atmosphere with no corporate habits;
- the occasion to participate in ambitious projects in the growing, international organization;
- the opportunity to be one of the first tech support people in DACH;
- the chance to share your own ideas and creations to make an impact and lead the DACH market;
- to participate in a training program in our headquarters to develop your professional skills further.
