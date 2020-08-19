Onsite Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Sanity Group GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

Sanity Group and its subsidiaries operate internationally in the areas of cannabidiol and medicinal cannabis. We believe that everybody deserves to live a healthy life. As research progresses and the health benefits of cannabis become widely-known, our purpose is to develop new cannabis-based pharmaceuticals & wellbeing products and to build the infrastructure to make them readily accessible and available to everyone, thus helping people living a healthier life.

We are currently searching for a motivated On-Site Marketing Manager that is responsible for the website content of Sanity Group and our subsidiaries VAAY, Vayamed and Belfry Medical:





Your Terrain

You are responsible for the technical, conceptual and visual development of our website content in collaboration with the Design/Content team

You develop and implement onsite marketing campaigns making sure all marketing activities are well presented

You are a strong sparring partner to other marketing disciplines and stakeholders, give onsite guidance where needed and define tasks together following and evolving our agile way of working

You coordinate external agencies & partners in order to implement marketing activities

You bring in new and innovative ideas to the further improve website and content development and look for opportunities to grow and scale

You setup A/B tests and work on the continuous UX optimization

You work closely with the SEO Manager to develop and set up the Keyword strategies

You work hands-on and collaboratively on all operational topics across Onsite Marketing & SEO Marketing

You optimize the website and link structure for a better UX and Google findability

You analyze SEO performance and develop reporting for relevant SEO KPIs





How to convince us

You can identify yourself with our mission to revolutionize the European cannabis market and want to make your contribution

You stand behind our people first culture and can identify with our values “Act entrepreneurial”, “Be transparent” and “Continuously improve”

You have a good understanding of onsite UX optimization

You have proven experience in conceptualizing and implementing marketing activities/content onsite and in other digital media

You have well-founded basic knowledge of current website technologies and content editing via content management systems

You have first experience in setting up A/B test for website optimization

You have a good knowledge about onsite content strategies and SEO-Marketing measures

You are up to date about latest Search Engine trends and technological changes in order to adapt the on- and off page SEO activities for Sanity Group and the subsidiaries

You are used to work with common web analytics (e.g. Google Analytics) and SEO tools (e.g. Searchmetrics)

You have proven experience in working with cross-functional teams in an agile environment

You have been part of a fast growing company and experience in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer businesses

You are a generalist interested in Onsite / SEO Marketing while at the same time being hands-on and willing to do tasks yourself when there are limited resources

You are fluent in German language and possess a good English knowledge

Your organisational skills are excellent and you easily oversee and hold all strings of projects together

You have excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

You have outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities





What you can look forward to

We provide flexible working hours in an innovative and agile working environment

We cherish uncomplicated interaction with each other in flat hierarchies and with short decision paths

We foster an open culture and agile way of working with a lot of space to create and develop ideas

We pay fair - based on your qualifications and experience

We provide internal and external development opportunities, because stagnation means a step backwards

We live an error culture with the motto “Fail fast!”, because mistakes make us better if we handle it transparently and learn from it

We organize team events for a lot of fun besides work





What you should know

We are a team with a vision: we build the infrastructure for the cannabis revolution in Europe. In order to achieve this, we live a clear "people first" culture - whether patients or our employees: People always come first.