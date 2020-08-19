Onsite Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Sanity Group GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Onsite Marketing Manager (m/f/d)

Sanity Group GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

Sanity Group and its subsidiaries operate internationally in the areas of cannabidiol and medicinal cannabis. We believe that everybody deserves to live a healthy life. As research progresses and the health benefits of cannabis become widely-known, our purpose is to develop new cannabis-based pharmaceuticals & wellbeing products and to build the infrastructure to make them readily accessible and available to everyone, thus helping people living a healthier life.

We are currently searching for a motivated On-Site Marketing Manager that is responsible for the website content of Sanity Group and our subsidiaries VAAY, Vayamed and Belfry Medical:

Your Terrain

  • You are responsible for the technical, conceptual and visual development of our website content in collaboration with the Design/Content team
  • You develop and implement onsite marketing campaigns making sure all marketing activities are well presented
  • You are a strong sparring partner to other marketing disciplines and stakeholders, give onsite guidance where needed and define tasks together following and evolving our agile way of working
  • You coordinate external agencies & partners in order to implement marketing activities
  • You bring in new and innovative ideas to the further improve website and content development and look for opportunities to grow and scale
  • You setup A/B tests and work on the continuous UX optimization
  • You work closely with the SEO Manager to develop and set up the Keyword strategies
  • You work hands-on and collaboratively on all operational topics across Onsite Marketing & SEO Marketing
  • You optimize the website and link structure for a better UX and Google findability
  • You analyze SEO performance and develop reporting for relevant SEO KPIs

How to convince us

  • You can identify yourself with our mission to revolutionize the European cannabis market and want to make your contribution
  • You stand behind our people first culture and can identify with our values “Act entrepreneurial”, “Be transparent” and “Continuously improve”
  • You have a good understanding of onsite UX optimization
  • You have proven experience in conceptualizing and implementing marketing activities/content onsite and in other digital media
  • You have well-founded basic knowledge of current website technologies and content editing via content management systems
  • You have first experience in setting up A/B test for website optimization
  • You have a good knowledge about onsite content strategies and SEO-Marketing measures
  • You are up to date about latest Search Engine trends and technological changes in order to adapt the on- and off page SEO activities for Sanity Group and the subsidiaries
  • You are used to work with common web analytics (e.g. Google Analytics) and SEO tools (e.g. Searchmetrics)
  • You have proven experience in working with cross-functional teams in an agile environment
  • You have been part of a fast growing company and experience in e-commerce, direct-to-consumer businesses
  • You are a generalist interested in Onsite / SEO Marketing while at the same time being hands-on and willing to do tasks yourself when there are limited resources
  • You are fluent in German language and possess a good English knowledge
  • Your organisational skills are excellent and you easily oversee and hold all strings of projects together
  • You have excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
  • You have outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities

What you can look forward to

  • We provide flexible working hours in an innovative and agile working environment
  • We cherish uncomplicated interaction with each other in flat hierarchies and with short decision paths
  • We foster an open culture and agile way of working with a lot of space to create and develop ideas
  • We pay fair - based on your qualifications and experience
  • We provide internal and external development opportunities, because stagnation means a step backwards
  • We live an error culture with the motto “Fail fast!”, because mistakes make us better if we handle it transparently and learn from it
  • We organize team events for a lot of fun besides work

What you should know

We are a team with a vision: we build the infrastructure for the cannabis revolution in Europe. In order to achieve this, we live a clear "people first" culture - whether patients or our employees: People always come first.

