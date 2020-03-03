Marketing Automation Manager (m/f/d) - Amazon SaaS bei Sellics Marketplace Analytics GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

We are seeking a talented Lead Nurturing & Marketing Automation Manager to join our Berlin office. Your goal will be to turn interested users into qualified leads by combining cutting edge technology with empathetic, customer-centric communication. You will be responsible for designing a consistent experience from first time visit, to users becoming customers, reporting directly to the Head of Demand Generation.







You will:



Segment our leads and customers, in order to create personalized email and in-app campaigns

Analyze and interpret behavioral data and identify patterns that make users more likely to convert

Create the strategy for nurturing our leads through a mix of helpful content, video, chat-bot messaging and other calls-to-action

Set up workflows and automation in tools like HubSpot and Drift

Find new approaches to lead nurturing, including but not limited to channels like email

Create and implement new projects and creative ideas that help improve customer conversion rates

Collaborate closely with other teams such as sales, BI and marketing ops





We're looking for people with:

3 – 5+ years of experience in marketing automation or operations

Technical experience with setting up email workflows with tools like HubSpot, Pardot, or Marketo

Excellent interpersonal skills, and an ability to effectively communicate with both business and technical teams

A combination of an analytical mindset and the ability to build deep user empathy

A dedication to creating a great user experience

Willingness to experiment – even if something doesn't work, be prepared to learn from your failures

Experience rolling out conversational marketing platforms (like Drift) and sales engagement tools (like Outreach.io)

Experience integrating chat tools with CRMs (like Salesforce.com) and marketing automation platforms (like Marketo)

Ability to work across teams including marketing, sales, IT and operations

Quick learner, always looking to embrace and master new technologies

Getting things done/bias towards action personality

Bonus: Development experience using APIs for chat, CRM and marketing automation

Why should you join Sellics?

A talented, quickly-growing company

A very well-located office in the heart of Berlin Mitte incl. a rooftop terrace with pool

Flat hierarchies with open communication

High level of responsibility and space to develop

Flexible office hours

Urban Sports Club membership

A one-week onboarding program, “Lunch & Learn” internal education sessions, Self Improvement Grant funding for external educational pursuits, and additional time off for professional growth

Remote working days

Free food and drinks, regular team events

Visa sponsorship and assistance for non-EU citizens

Participation in our all-expenses-paid annual company trip





About Sellics:



Sellics is revolutionizing commerce, starting with the world’s biggest online marketplace: Amazon. From starting as a group of friends with targeted business insights and under €2,000 in self-invested startup capital, we’ve transformed into the force we are today: a profitable and funded Scale-Up company providing data-driven and Ai-powered B2B SaaS solutions to help Sellers, Vendors, and Agencies across the world be successful on Amazon.



The secret to our success is our team, a group of more than 125 highly-engaged, intelligent, dynamic employees from over 35 countries, spread out across our offices in Berlin and New York City. We’re a pack of people who care about each other, the values we live by, and the success story we’re all helping to write. But don’t just take our word for it… here’s what our teammates themselves (and other candidates!) have written about us on Glassdoor. And, check out this video for even more of a sneak peek of life at Sellics!





Ready to take our company and your career to the next level? We’re looking forward to your application!



We’re proud of our unique culture and the range of experience and perspectives that make it up. As an equal opportunity employer with a friendly, inclusive, and diverse workplace, we eagerly welcome applications from people with all backgrounds and identities.