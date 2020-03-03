Social Media Manager (m/f/d) - Amazon SaaS bei Sellics Marketplace Analytics GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

We are looking for a Social Media Manager to join our Marketing team in Berlin and bring Sellics to greater heights. This role requires a good command of best practices and trends in social media marketing, being creative, and understanding how to build, engage and convert a digital audience. You will be reporting directly to a Strategic Marketing Manager and working closely with three marketing verticals: Demand Gen, Content and Product Marketing.







You will:

Build and manage the company’s social media profiles and presence

Create shareable and engaging targeted content

Assist in-house video production and edit videos for Social Media platform

Engage with our communities on a daily basis

Manage all Social media communities incl. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Stay on top of current social media trends and strategies and apply them

Employ marketing analytics techniques to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.)

Submit ideas for marketing projects designed to enhance and grow the company’s brand

Contribute to regular social promotions and campaigns

Work alongside other marketers and content producers to help distribute content that educates and entertains our audience

Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from our social network presence

Explore new ways to engage and new social networks to reach our target





We're looking for people who:



Have min 2 years experience within B2B Social Media Marketing

Have min BA/BS degree

Have worked with Social Media Marketing platforms incl. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Are fluent in English. German is preferred but not mandatory

Have a good understanding of B2B digital marketing principles

Are active and well-rounded personal presence on social media, with a command of each network and their best practices

Are well-organized with a customer-oriented approach

Prefer working in a collaborative, cross-team capacity

Are excellent communicators and creative thinkers

Are proficient with Adobe suite (Illustrator or Photoshop), social media listening tools (e.g. HubSpot, Hootsuite, Buffer)

Are co-operative and supportive personality; a true team player





Why should you join Sellics? We offer:



A talented, quickly-growing company

A very well-located office in the heart of Berlin Mitte incl. a rooftop terrace with pool

Flat hierarchies with open communication

High level of responsibility and space to develop

Flexible office hours

Urban Sports Club membership

A one-week onboarding program, “Lunch & Learn” internal education sessions, Self Improvement Grant funding for external educational pursuits, and additional time off for professional growth

Remote working days

Free food and drinks, regular team events

Visa sponsorship and assistance for non-EU citizens

Participation in our all-expenses-paid annual company trip





About Sellics:



Sellics is revolutionizing commerce, starting with the world’s biggest online marketplace: Amazon. From starting as a group of friends with targeted business insights and under €2,000 in self-invested startup capital, we’ve transformed into the force we are today: a profitable and funded Scale-Up company providing data-driven and Ai-powered B2B SaaS solutions to help Sellers, Vendors, and Agencies across the world be successful on Amazon.



The secret to our success is our team, a group of more than 125 highly-engaged, intelligent, dynamic employees from over 35 countries, spread out across our offices in Berlin and New York City. We’re a pack of people who care about each other, the values we live by, and the success story we’re all helping to write. But don’t just take our word for it… here’s what our teammates themselves (and other candidates!) have written about us on Glassdoor. And, check out this video for even more of a sneak peek of life at Sellics!

Ready to take our company and your career to the next level? We’re looking forward to your application!



We’re proud of our unique culture and the range of experience and perspectives that make it up. As an equal opportunity employer with a friendly, inclusive, and diverse workplace, we eagerly welcome applications from people with all backgrounds and identities.



