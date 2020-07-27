Business Development Internship (m/f/d) - for Swedish Startup 6 months bei Sendify AB

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

Note: This role is located in Berlin and requires fluent German!

Sendify makes shipping for small businesses as effortless as ordering a taxi through Uber or renting an apartment through Airbnb. As one of Sweden’s fastest growing startups, we have been called the “Spotify of logistics” by the media and now we’re expanding to Germany!





The Role

As a Business Development Intern (m/f/x), you will get the unique opportunity to witness a company quickly scale up from 0 to 20+ employees and at the same time face all the challenges that come with entering a new market. You will get responsibility and freedom to execute your own projects from day one.

You will play a crucial role in setting up all operations, building the team as well as developing business and sales activities. You will closely work directly together with the Head of Growth and later with the Managing Director of Germany. At the same time you will be a part of our international network, and help shape the future of this young company as we quickly scale up in additional international markets. And most importantly – have a lot of fun together with an amazing team that enjoys hanging out after working hours!





You will play a crucial role in

Executing and setting up the processes for our operations to become “best in class”

Recruit and train the Sales Team, while executing and iterating on sales strategies

Identify and prospect new customer segments and strategies to reach them

Shape product development; user testing/interviews/data Analysis

Assist the global marketing team finding the optimal online marketing mix

Set up BI-dashboards to derive global reports on financial/product dataand

Strategically define the overall market entry in Germany and further international roll-out





About Sendify

In 2015, Sendify was founded with the mission to empower small businesses through simplified shipping experiences. With Sendify, small shippers can access affordable shipping solutions and book shipments with world-leading carriers – all in one transport management system (TMS). Through the combined buying power of small shippers, Sendify provides up to 85% discount on shipping rates and the choice to decide whether price or lead time should determine the selection of a shipping solution. Pretty cool, right? Today, we are one of Sweden's fastest growing startups!

Our headquarter is located in Gothenburg, where a fast growing team of 30 great people turn our vision into reality. For our German expansion, we are now looking for Business Development Intern(s) (m/f/d) to be based in Berlin!





What you need to succeed in this role

After earning your degree from a leading university, we believe that your entrepreneurial spirit already has influenced your career choices and helped you gain your first experiences from positions/internships at startups, consulting firms, venture capital firms, or other fast-moving environments.

You are fluent in German , both written and spoken

, both written and spoken You are ready to get your hands dirty and ‘jump in’ at any position where you’re needed

You are obsessed with creating value for the customer and are ready to go that extra mile to create awesome customer experiences

You value social sustainability and are excited to contribute to a more diversified and inclusive Startup industry

You are available for at least 6 months





Why join?

💃 An international team

🌴 Flexible working hours

🥳 Regular team events

📺 Modern Tech equipment

🍺 AWs every Friday

☕️ Free drinks & coffee

☀️ Rooftop terrace @ Rosenthaler Platz

🎤 Karaoke nights





Quick facts about Sendify 😍

Founded: 2015



Office: Rosenthaler Str. 13, Berlin

Number of employees: 30

Awards: Finalist Årets Unga Företagare 2019 (Young Entrepreneur of the Year), Di Gasell 2018 and 2019 (One of the fastest growing companies in the region)

🌟Starting date between September --> October: Continuous recruitment! Apply now! 🌟