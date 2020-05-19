Working Student (m/f/d) - Venture Capital Investment bei Senovo Capital Management GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Senovo is an early-stage B2B SaaS-only venture capital fund. As European first mover, we invest since 2013 into a new generation of B2B software companies which enable the digitalization of medium and large enterprises. Our focus is primarily on supporting teams working in the areas of process optimization, industry 4.0 and data-enabled solutions.

We make a handful of high conviction commitmentsper year to founders who aim to re-define categories. In our eyes, great companies are built on trust, innovation and pushing boundaries.

Specializationis at the core of what we do and enables us to make a real impact. We bring a deep understanding of B2B operations and enjoy supporting on go-to-market, scaling your organization or working on budgets and benchmarks.

We join the journeyafter a company has first revenues in a late Seed or Series A round.

Our investment team always needs the support of bright minds.Are you passionate about startups and new technologies? Do you want to learn more about Venture Capital and B2B SaaS through first-hand experience? Are you ready to take on responsibility and work on challenging tasks? Do you want to be part of a fun and experienced team?

Your role

Deal Sourcing. You identify new trends in B2B SaaS, analyze interesting markets and help us find new innovative startups.

You identify new trends in B2B SaaS, analyze interesting markets and help us find new innovative startups. Deal Flow. You support the analysis and documentation of our incoming deal flow .

You support the analysis and documentation of our incoming deal flow Due Diligence. You support us throughout the analysis of new potential investment opportunities. You will be actively involved from first screening to writing the investment memo.

You support us throughout the analysis of new potential investment opportunities. You will be actively involved from first screening to writing the investment memo. Portfolio Support . You will get to know our portfolio companies and support them if needed.

You will get to know our portfolio companies and support them if needed. Availability. You support us approx. 10 hours per week (ideally split between Tuesday and Thursday) throughout your studies.





Your Profile

Passion for the startup scene. You are fascinated by startups, new business ideas and groundbreaking technologies .

You are fascinated by startups, new business ideas and groundbreaking technologies Entrepreneurial spirit. You like to work independently and efficiently on new topics. You like flexibility and a free-spirited working atmosphere.

You like to work independently and efficiently on new topics. You like flexibility and a free-spirited working atmosphere. Work experience. You have already gained first experience in other companies. You know how to analyze markets and have experience in analytically challenging work environments.

You have already gained first experience in other companies. You know how to analyze markets and have experience in analytically challenging work environments. Energy and communication. Energy, enthusiasm and good communication skills are your trademarks. You think outside the box and surprise with interesting perspectives.

Energy, enthusiasm and good communication skills are your trademarks. You think outside the box and surprise with interesting perspectives. Education. You are studying business administration, industrial engineering, computer science or a similar technology- or business-related degree (ideally 12+ months left).

You are studying business administration, industrial engineering, computer science or a similar technology- or business-related degree (ideally 12+ months left). Language skills . You speak fluent German and English.

You speak fluent German and English. Fun. You like to laugh.





Our offer

Being part of an experienced and easy-going team, with whom you will learn a lot about Venture Capital, B2B SaaS and the European Startup Ecosystem

A very enjoyable working environment, centrally located in Munich Schwabing

centrally located in Munich Schwabing A long-term employment with flexibility in regard to your studies

in regard to your studies Competitive salarybased on your education and experience





