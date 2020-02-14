Digital Marketing Specialist (m/f/d) bei SIBB e.V.

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

The SIBB e.V. is an interest association for companies of the Digital industry in Berlin and Brandenburg. The organization networks the actors of the branch and represents their interests within politics and society. The SIBB enables an active dialogue across all sectors. Several SIBB events encourage knowledge exchange, cooperation and knowledge gain.

The regular offers are forums, network meetings, seminars, congresses, exhibition participation, etc.

SIBB offers an exciting and flexible opportunity as Digital Marketing Specialist in the city center of Berlin.





The key responsibilities include:

Content Management Developing a content strategy Planning, coordination and establishment of content Maintaining the CMS Monitoring and controlling the content Optimization of the content Website Layout You will be responsible for updating information on our website accordingly as well as integrating proper and sufficient layout such as pictures, icons, quotes etc. Social media platforms co-ordination Daily operations overseeing our multiple social media platforms across; Facebook, LinkedIn, Snap Chat, XING and Instagram. You will drive the daily posts across each platform and ensure alignment and consistency across SIBB messaging. You will use your audience to drive insights and provide personalized and tailored messaging. Media advertising





You will determine the best combination of media to achieve objectives aligned to different projects, campaigns and announcements.





You are interested?

If you bring the following qualifications we are happy if you contact us.

You are an experienced marketer within the digital space with a good understanding of marketing communications principles and project management experience.

You have a qualified degree in a marketing or business discipline and possess a high level of interpersonal and communication skills.

You work in a pro-active, autonomously manner and can easily adapt to changing environments. You have a ‘can do’ positive attitude and enjoy collaborating with the team.

You are proficient in MS Office packages, along with the following software packages: Adobe PhotoShop, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Flash and Adobe Dreamweaver, as well as web and social analytic tools. You will have sound knowledge of digital imaging (photography, manipulation, colour correction) and intermediate HTML skills.

You speak and write German and English fluently.



This is a local, permanent role which offers a flexible working time of 25-30 hours/week and a mix of office and home office. You must have a permanent working visa for Germany to be able to apply for this position.