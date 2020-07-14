Technical Account Manager (m/f/d) bei Sourcepoint

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Technical Account Manager (m/f/d)

Sourcepoint
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Sourcepoint is looking for a technical account manager (m / f) to strengthen the team in Berlin to support our business customers in the implementation and operation of our sophisticated solution.

Area of ​​responsibility

  • Management of an individual customer portfolio consisting of local and international media companies and other digital-first companies.
  • Technical support for the installation of the Sourcepoint solution
  • Technical support and account management in day-to-day business
  • Analysis and presentation of extensive data sets
  • Implementation of our feedback-driven product development in close cooperation with our developer and product teams in New York

conditions

  • 3+ years of experience in a customer-oriented position
  • Working independently with a pronounced awareness of personal responsibility
  • Process orientation and excellent communication skills
  • Technical expertise with various web technologies; e.g. programmatic advertising, ad serving, tag management, web analytics, etc.
  • Experience with HTML / CSS, knowledge of Javascript is an advantage
  • Experience in managing integration projects
  • A good command of spoken and written English
  • Willingness to travel occasionally
  • Enthusiasm for working in an international team with a European customer base

Via Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is headquartered in New York and has additional offices in Berlin and London. Since its foundation in 2015, the company has been developing solutions for digital media companies that promote an open, balanced and transparent exchange of services with consumers on the Internet. Sourcepoint is led by longtime industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs with the aim of driving innovations for media companies in the field of digital offer monetization and giving consumers more control over their personal data during daily surfing.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
http://www.sourcepoint.com
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Sourcepoint
Technical Account Manager (m/f/d) bei Sourcepoint
Sourcepoint
place

Berlin

Commuter Services GmbH
Head of Product (m/f/d) bei Commuter Services GmbH
Commuter Services GmbH
place

München

RTB House GmbH
Account / Digital Marketing Campaign Manager (m/f/d) bei RTB House GmbH
RTB House GmbH
place

Berlin

emporix
CTO Chief Technology Officer (m/w/d) bei emporix
emporix
place

Accountable
Intern (m/f/d) - German growth bei Accountable
Accountable
place

Berlin

Online bewerben