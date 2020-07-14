Technical Account Manager (m/f/d) bei Sourcepoint

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Sourcepoint is looking for a technical account manager (m / f) to strengthen the team in Berlin to support our business customers in the implementation and operation of our sophisticated solution.





Area of ​​responsibility

Management of an individual customer portfolio consisting of local and international media companies and other digital-first companies.

Technical support for the installation of the Sourcepoint solution

Technical support and account management in day-to-day business

Analysis and presentation of extensive data sets

Implementation of our feedback-driven product development in close cooperation with our developer and product teams in New York





conditions

3+ years of experience in a customer-oriented position

Working independently with a pronounced awareness of personal responsibility

Process orientation and excellent communication skills

Technical expertise with various web technologies; e.g. programmatic advertising, ad serving, tag management, web analytics, etc.

Experience with HTML / CSS, knowledge of Javascript is an advantage

Experience in managing integration projects

A good command of spoken and written English

Willingness to travel occasionally

Enthusiasm for working in an international team with a European customer base





Via Sourcepoint

Sourcepoint is headquartered in New York and has additional offices in Berlin and London. Since its foundation in 2015, the company has been developing solutions for digital media companies that promote an open, balanced and transparent exchange of services with consumers on the Internet. Sourcepoint is led by longtime industry experts and experienced entrepreneurs with the aim of driving innovations for media companies in the field of digital offer monetization and giving consumers more control over their personal data during daily surfing.