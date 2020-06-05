Head of UX (m/f/d) bei Staffbase GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

We are currently looking for a Head of UX to lead our growing team of Product Designers, UX Researchers and Usability Testers. You can join us either remotely from Berlin or in one of our offices in Chemnitz (HQ), Dresden or Leipzig.

Our customers use Staffbase as the heart of their mobile employee communication. This creates multiple requirements for the core product, its APIs, and the partner and integration ecosystem around it. Our Product team works with our customers to better understand their needs and defines the product roadmap to provide the world's best employee experience platform.





Your tasks



Deeply understand and emphasize with the UX across the whole product usage life cycle to define the long-term UX strategy

Collaborate with customer-facing teams, Marketing and the Product Organization to execute the UX strategy consistently across the customer and user experience

Own the UX and design processes and work closely together with Designers, Researchers, Product Owners and Development teams to deliver intuitive and delightful products

Mentor and support existing UX teams to thrive in an international, agile and fast-paced environment

Align your teams to the business goals, empowering them to rapidly produce research and design results autonomously, and be involved in selected projects yourself where needed

Effectively communicate progress and achievements to stakeholders within the Product Organization, other departments and executive leadership

Drive the growth of the UX organization by defining recruiting needs and role descriptions, as well as interview and hire candidates





Your profile

5+ years of experience designing digital products, ideally in B2B SaaS environment; 2+ years of leading design teams and shaping strategy

Passion for great web and mobile design with a deep understanding of what this can do for your diverse users

Inspiring leader with a positive mindset and can-do attitude who thrives in developing people as much as products

Highly motivated, driven and self-starting individual who loves to work in a diverse and international team

Strong analytical skills that help you inform your UX decisions through research and data

Able to make complex information easily understandable for both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Exceptional written and spoken communication skills in English with ability to present progress and gather feedback from different teams, customers and leadership





Benefits