Head of UX (m/f/d) bei Staffbase GmbH

Head of UX (m/f/d)

Staffbase GmbH
Chemnitz
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

We are currently looking for a Head of UX to lead our growing team of Product Designers, UX Researchers and Usability Testers. You can join us either remotely from Berlin or in one of our offices in Chemnitz (HQ), Dresden or Leipzig.

Our customers use Staffbase as the heart of their mobile employee communication. This creates multiple requirements for the core product, its APIs, and the partner and integration ecosystem around it. Our Product team works with our customers to better understand their needs and defines the product roadmap to provide the world's best employee experience platform.

Your tasks

  • Deeply understand and emphasize with the UX across the whole product usage life cycle to define the long-term UX strategy
  • Collaborate with customer-facing teams, Marketing and the Product Organization to execute the UX strategy consistently across the customer and user experience
  • Own the UX and design processes and work closely together with Designers, Researchers, Product Owners and Development teams to deliver intuitive and delightful products
  • Mentor and support existing UX teams to thrive in an international, agile and fast-paced environment
  • Align your teams to the business goals, empowering them to rapidly produce research and design results autonomously, and be involved in selected projects yourself where needed
  • Effectively communicate progress and achievements to stakeholders within the Product Organization, other departments and executive leadership
  • Drive the growth of the UX organization by defining recruiting needs and role descriptions, as well as interview and hire candidates

Your profile

  • 5+ years of experience designing digital products, ideally in B2B SaaS environment; 2+ years of leading design teams and shaping strategy
  • Passion for great web and mobile design with a deep understanding of what this can do for your diverse users
  • Inspiring leader with a positive mindset and can-do attitude who thrives in developing people as much as products
  • Highly motivated, driven and self-starting individual who loves to work in a diverse and international team
  • Strong analytical skills that help you inform your UX decisions through research and data
  • Able to make complex information easily understandable for both technical and non-technical stakeholders
  • Exceptional written and spoken communication skills in English with ability to present progress and gather feedback from different teams, customers and leadership

Benefits

  • Annual Growth Budget of EUR 1.800 for your personal or professional development
  • Company Pension Plan
  • Employee Stock Option Plan
  • Fitness Programs (Yoga, Crossfit)
  • Staffbase Camp
  • Volunteers Day
  • support social projects
  • Free lunch once a week
  • Home Office policy and flexible working hours
