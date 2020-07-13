Intern/Premaster (m/f/d) - Innovation Management & Ventures bei STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

You just got your bachelor's degree but you are unsure of what exactly you would like to do next? We feel you! You probably want to have it all: See the world, improve your language skills, take the time to explore the best masters program for you, get hands-on insights by gaining relevant work experience and grow your network. If that sounds like you, you're in the right place - thanks to our unique global innovation platform you can have it all!

About us

STARTUP AUTOBAHN is our flagship innovation platform, located in Stuttgart. The platform is the largest in Europe and one of the latest programs of Plug and Play. STARTUP AUTOBAHN unites global young tech companies with the unrivalled tech expertise of Silicon Valley and the best of German engineering.

Founded by Plug and Play, Daimler AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ZF, Porsche, DPDHL, Webasto and BASF we - together with our 20+ corporate partners - accelerate startups which develop innovative solutions in the fields of Future Mobility and Smart Production.







What you should bring

You just received your Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Business, Marketing, Engineering, Informatics or similar from a leading university and you would like to start a masters program within the next 18 months

Exceptionally strong analytical, research, and writing skills and an innate curiosity

Ability to work with all levels of management is crucial

Excellent German and English skills

Highly motivated work style, strong people skills and positive mindset

Good organizational, collaborations, and communication skills

Analytical, structured, and independent approach to work

Strong interest in all kinds of technologies

Ideally experience at a management consulting firm and/or corporate environment





What we offer