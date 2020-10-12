Customer Support Manager (m/f/d) bei stenon GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Who are we

We are Stenon, an agri-tech startup that has developed a portable soil sensor that performs a real-time nutrient analysis. With our IoT solution consisting of intelligent sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and data analysis, we solve a significant global problem in agriculture and society. We provide the necessary data for cultivation optimization that is currently not economically accessible and creates extreme values for farmers. By adopting these data solutions that recognize and promote sustainability, for instance, by reducing fertilizer use.





Position

We are looking for a motivated and experienced Customer Service Manager to build up our customer service department. Your goal will be to provide outstanding service to our customers by developing effective customer service procedures, implementing loyalty programs, and setting satisfaction goals.







You will

Be the first point of contact for our customer inquiries

Provide support, instructions, and information at the hard- and software level

Be responsible for the entire process and involve other departments if needed

Communicate with the Tech department in regards to technical inquiries.

Be tracking, monitoring, and improving customer service KPIs





You have

Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills.

A natural interest in technology

Excellent knowledge of the latest industry trends and techniques

Excellent communication skills in German and English

Valuable experience with Salesforce would be ideal.

What we offer

A role within a highly productive and supportive team full of dedicated, hard-working professionals

An agile work environment with flat hierarchies and an international team

Permanent full-time position with flexible work hours

Genuine stenon-grown test vegetables from our test farm (totally edible!)

ABC Berlin/Potsdam Travel pass





Why us

We are on a mission to make soil data accessible in real-time, thus changing how farmers can cultivate their land. To achieve this, we put our customers first and try to understand the challenges they have deeply. This will allow us to build the best possible products. We value transparency and honesty to become as performant as possible. With an open yet always constructive feedback culture, we learn from each other and improve continuously.



We have high standards and reward performance, but at the same time, we want to work with positive people who treat their colleagues exceptionally well.







Interested?

Send us your application (CV or LinkedIn). You can reach out to careers@stenon.io.

if you have any questions – we're happy to help.