Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei stenon GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Who are we

We are Stenon, an agri-tech startup that has developed a portable soil sensor that performs a real-time nutrient analysis. With our IoT solution consisting of intelligent sensor fusion, artificial intelligence, and data analysis, we solve a significant global problem in agriculture and society. We provide the necessary data for cultivation optimization that is currently not economically accessible and creates extreme values for farmers. By adopting these data solutions that recognize and promote sustainability, for instance, by reducing fertilizer use.





Position

As Performance Marketing Manager at Stenon, you will control all paid digital marketing campaigns and channels to acquire and convert new leads and drive sales. You work extremely KPI driven and analytical. You continually test, learn, and optimize funnels, and keep your peers always updated and informed.

You will have to develop and implement the performance marketing strategies for being one of the driving forces behind Stenon’s growth.







You will

Take ownership of the performance marketing channel across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the USA

of the performance marketing channel across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the USA Identify new channels for B2B lead acquisition and scale them up

new channels for B2B lead acquisition and scale them up Be managing and optimizing paid lead acquisition campaigns for various channels (e.g., SEA, Social, Native Ads, Display, Programmatic & Mailing)

and paid lead acquisition campaigns for various channels (e.g., SEA, Social, Native Ads, Display, Programmatic & Mailing) Always be one step ahead of the latest market trends

of the latest market trends Be fully responsible for analyzing all of our performance marketing activities and creating reports and countries

all of our performance marketing activities and creating reports and countries Work closely together with stakeholders to improve KPIs along the funnel and identify scaling opportunities (e.g., Sales, Tech)





You have

At least two years of experience in Digital Marketing and Paid Social (Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google ) campaign management

in Digital Marketing and Paid Social (Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google ) campaign management A growth mindset allows you to work solution-oriented and to take full ownership of your channels

allows you to work solution-oriented and to take full ownership of your channels Advanced analytical skills

analytical skills Experience working with data visualization tools , ideally experience in automating reports; also, Salesforce experience would be ideal

, ideally experience in automating reports; also, experience would be ideal A successful track record of executing, measuring, and delivering on digital marketing performance metrics

of executing, measuring, and delivering on digital marketing performance metrics Excellent communication skills in German and English

Experience in B2B lead generation that would be ideal

that would be ideal A great attitude towards working in a collaborative and cross-functional environment with a large number of teams





What we offer

A role within a highly productive and supportive team full of dedicated, hard-working professionals

and team full of dedicated, professionals An agile work environment with flat hierarchies and an international team

and an The opportunity of being a valuable contributor to Stenon’s success

Permanent full-time position with flexible work hours

position with flexible work hours Company provided laptop

Genuine stenon-grown test vegetables from our test farm (totally edible!).

from our test farm (totally edible!). Access to company coffee machine, tea, snacks, and of course, Friday beer!

to company coffee machine, tea, snacks, and of course, Friday beer! ABC Berlin/Potsdam Travel pass





Why us

We are on a mission to make soil data accessible in real-time, thus changing how farmers can cultivate their land. To achieve this, we put our customers first and try to understand the challenges they have deeply. This will allow us to build the best possible products. We value transparency and honesty to become as performant as possible. With an open yet always constructive feedback culture, we learn from each other and improve continuously.



We have high standards and reward performance, but at the same time, we want to work with positive people who treat their colleagues exceptionally well.







Interested?

Send us your application (CV or LinkedIn). You can reach out to careers@stenon.io.

if you have any questions – we're happy to help.