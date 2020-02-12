Account Manager (m/f/d) bei Stocard GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

With over 45 million users Stocard is one of the leading mobile wallets around the world. We revolutionize how people shop, pay and access financial services.

As our Account Manager you are the point of contact for Stocard’s clients, and you truly strive to build and nurture strong long-term relationships with them. You guide top-tier retailers around the globe by preparing, running and evaluating their mobile campaigns in Stocard to help them get the most out of our channel. You are not only strategic partner, but an essential hub between retailers and our sales as well as tech teams. Your strong entrepreneurial mind and excellent client orientation is what drives you - to further grow our business together with us!







What you'll be working on

Work closely with our sales teams in Europe and abroad; create reports and prepare presentations for top-tier retailers, and keep everything organized

Consult and guide leading retailers on mobile technologies and customer loyalty

Manage multiple accounts, develop your own accounts and identify opportunities for expanding relationships

Based on campaign data and analytics, you derive implications for sales, new features and increase the leverage of your accounts

Deep dive into our product together with our engineers at the intersection of business and tech

Develop strategies to acquire new customers and help us filling our sales pipeline







Skills, mindset and experiences exciting to us

Strong interest in mobile wallets, startups and apps, feeling related to our vision

University degree (Bachelor/Master or equivalent) in Business Administration, Economics, Psychology, Business Informatics or a related field

2+ years of experience in retail, agency or FMCG is a strong plus

Analytical mind with a sound understanding of statistics and affinity for tech (or ability to learn quickly)

Strong hands-on mentality, not afraid to roll up his/her sleeves and love to get things done

High customer orientation with strong interpersonal skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and German (Italian or French are a strong plus)







This and more is awaiting you

An energetic and motivated team in a product-focused culture

An inspiring working atmosphere in a beautiful open office space with a spectacular view of the waterfront

Excellent equipment of your choice and access to the best tools available

Skill sharing, tech talks and internal hackathons

Regular team lunches, fresh office snacks & drinks

Enjoy a healthy lifestyle with our subsidized gym membership



Stocard is dedicated to creating a workplace for exceptionally talented and passionate people to thrive, no matter their background. We love to grow our team and we do believe that talent comes in every shape. Only the broadest talent possible can foster innovation and create the best product for our users. We embrace qualified individuals from all walks of life and are looking for people who help us shape our journey as the next step of theirs. Talent and passion is what matters to us - so what’s yours?