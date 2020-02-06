CEO & Co-Founder @ NUX (f/m/d) - E-Commerce Startup bei Stryber AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.

Our Approach. We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.

This is where you come in.We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists.Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.

The venture.We have built the D2C storenuxshop.comoffering luxury goods without labels at affordable prices. Our mission is to enable customers to purchase fashion and other luxury products without high markups and from sustainable production. We connect people with the world’s best manufacturers, with no detours. We’re striving to make a high standard of living accessible to everyone by breaking down barriers.







AsCEOyou are fully responsible for the strategy and growth of the company – build a scalable kick-ass team, ensure continued business growth together with the CMO, cultivate partnerships and close investor relations. This role includes:

Development of the company’s short- and long-term strategy, vision and mission

Overseeing the company’s business operations to ensure the company has effective operational and financial procedures in place

Owning and monitoring the finances (top / bottom line) and managing the cashflow cautiously, tracking revenue targets among others

Recruiting and developing the best talent for your company

Maintaining awareness of the competitive market landscape, expansion opportunities, industry developments, etc.

Preparing and closing the next funding round (typically Series A) and building strong relationships with your investors

Being an "evangelist" for the company at conferences, events, etc. and establishing strategic partnerships

Developing the digital product further







Qualifications

You have founded a startup or have held a C-level position in a startup with significant achievements in your role

Prior experience in the fashion business / e-commerce industry is a plus

You hold a Bachelor or Master degree with outstanding academic results, preferably in the field of business, science or engineering

An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills

You are an inspiring leader who knows how to sell and convince others of your ideas

Excellent communication and public speaking skills

You are fluent in German and English

and English Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills

Self-driven and a "getting things done" attitude

You have an achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact

You are data and customer-driven and have a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work







Benefits