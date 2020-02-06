CEO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup bei Stryber GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
CEO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup
We are Stryber- the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.
Our Approach.We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.
This is where you come in.We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists.Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.
The venture.We have built a wholesale marketplace connecting boutique-style retailers with selected makers of unique products. Our mission is to redefine the way retailers shop for their stores. Onbutiqe.deretailers have easy access to new, quality products from selected makers. Beyond that, we offer retailers free returns as they are used to as private customers, thus enabling them to test products risk-free. Our goal is to strengthen local makers and to make every article in a retailer’s shop a bestseller!
AsCEOyou are fully responsible for the strategy and growth of the company – build a scalable kick-ass team, ensure continued business growth together with the CMO, cultivate partnerships and close investor relations. This role includes:
- Development of the company’s short- and long-term strategy, vision and mission
- Overseeing the company’s business operations to ensure the company has effective operational and financial procedures in place
- Owning and monitoring the finances (top / bottom line) and managing the cashflow cautiously, tracking revenue targets among others
- Recruiting and developing the best talent for your company
- Maintaining awareness of the competitive market landscape, expansion opportunities, industry developments, etc.
- Preparing and closing the next funding round (typically Series A) and building strong relationships with your investors
- Being an "evangelist" for the company at conferences, events, etc. and establishing strategic partnerships
- Developing the digital product further
Qualifications
- You have founded a startup or have held a C-level position in a startup with significant achievements in your role
- Prior experience in the retail business is a plus
- You hold a Bachelor or Master degree with outstanding academic results, preferably in the field of business, science or engineering
- An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills
- You are an inspiring leader who knows how to sell and convince others of your ideas
- Excellent communication and public speaking skills
- You are fluent inGermanand English
- Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills
- Self-driven and a "getting things done" attitude
- You have an achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact
- You are data and customer-driven and have a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work
Benefits
- A seed stage opportunity: a solid product, a business model proven by real transactions, attractive unit economics and a kick-ass founding team - You can build your own company from the ground up
- A co-founder opportunity with an attractive equity package (base salary increases appropriately over time, a typical base salary at this stage is €35.000/anno)
- The senior team at Stryber always has your back: we are specialists in product, scalable operations, growth, fundraising ... and provide you with guidance, structure, and honest feedback
- We will build a strong founding team around you with skills that complement you and significantly increases the likeliness of success
- Fame and glory for what you will have built
- Valuable support from peer startups within the Stryber portfolio and a highly professional operational team at Stryber, when needed
- A highly dynamic and energetic environment within the Stryber family
- Access to our co-investor as well as corporate network