CMO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup bei Stryber GmbH

We are Stryber- the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.

Our Approach. We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.

This is where you comein. We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists.Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.

The venture. We have built a wholesale marketplace connecting boutique-style retailers with selected makers of unique products. Our mission is to redefine the way retailers shop for their stores. Onbutiqe.deretailers have easy access to new, quality products from selected makers. Beyond that, we offer retailers free returns just like they are used to as private customers, thus enabling them to test products risk-free. Our goal is to strengthen local makers and to make every article in a retailer’s shop a bestseller!







AsCMOyou are fully responsible for the growth of the company – build a scalable kick-ass team and ensure continued business growth on both sides of the marketplace. This includes:

Being responsible for the strategy and operations for marketing and sales of the company

Identifying and expanding scalable sales and growth channels by engaging local retailers for our product and convert them into long-term loyal customers (demand side)

Owning the entire maker sales process from identifying the right makers, to managing the lead process, getting in touch and agreeing to list their products on our platform (supply side)

Building a team of kick-ass growth marketers and sales gurus

Definition, validation, and monitoring of growth-related KPIs

Building a strong brand and PR strategy

Implementing activities to increase customer satisfaction

Represent the company on relevant fairs and events







Qualifications

Founder of a startup or have held a Senior Marketing / Growth / Sales position in a startup with significant achievements in your role

4+ years of relevant marketing / growth / sales experience, ideally in B2B and the retail sector

Bachelor's or Master's degree with outstanding academic results, preferably in the field of business, science or engineering

Fluent in German and English with excellent communication and public speaking skills

Hands on experience with CRM and SEO tools, like Google Analytics, Google Adwords, HubSpot, WebTrends, SalesForce, etc.

An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills

Inspiring leader, who knows how to sell and convince others for your ideas - you know how to sell

Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills

Self-driven and a "getting things done" attitude

Achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact

Data and customer-driven with a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work







