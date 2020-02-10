CMO & Co-Founder @ NUX (m/f/d) - E-Commerce Startup bei Stryber GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.

Our Approach. We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.

This is where you come in.We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists.Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.

The venture.We have built the D2C storenuxshop.comoffering luxury goods without labels at affordable prices. Our mission is to enable customers to purchase fashion and other luxury products without high markups and from sustainable production. We connect people with the world’s best manufacturers, with no detours. We’re striving to make a high standard of living accessible to everyone by breaking down barriers.







AsCMOyou are part of the founders team and fully responsible for the community and customer growth – operational and strategic:

Designing and implementing growth strategies using all known marketing channels focusing on performance marketing

Definition, validation, and monitoring of growth-related KPIs

Building a strong brand and PR strategy

Nurturing and growing the user community

Obtaining customer feedback through online and offline surveys

Independent creation of landing pages, Creatives, and much more

Optimisation of the different marketing channels to improve conversion rates and acquisition costs in addition to the acquisition of higher quality traffics

Building a team of kick-ass growth marketers







Qualifications

Founder of a startup or have held a Senior Marketing / Growth position in a startup with significant achievements in your role

4+ years of relevant marketing and growth experience

Bachelor's or Master's degree with outstanding academic results, preferably in the field of business, science or engineering

Fluent in German and English with excellent communication and public speaking skills

Hands on experience with CRM and SEO tools, like Google Analytics, Google Adwords, HubSpot, WebTrends, SalesForce, etc.

Inspiring and empathic leader

Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills

Self-driven and a “getting things done” attitude

Achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact

Data and customer-driven and have a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work







Benefits