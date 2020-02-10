CMO & Co-Founder @ NUX (m/f/d) - E-Commerce Startup bei Stryber GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
CMO & Co-Founder @ NUX (m/f/d) - E-Commerce Startup
- Vollzeit
- Geschäftsführung
We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.
Our Approach. We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.
This is where you come in.We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists.Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.
The venture.We have built the D2C storenuxshop.comoffering luxury goods without labels at affordable prices. Our mission is to enable customers to purchase fashion and other luxury products without high markups and from sustainable production. We connect people with the world’s best manufacturers, with no detours. We’re striving to make a high standard of living accessible to everyone by breaking down barriers.
AsCMOyou are part of the founders team and fully responsible for the community and customer growth – operational and strategic:
- Designing and implementing growth strategies using all known marketing channels focusing on performance marketing
- Definition, validation, and monitoring of growth-related KPIs
- Building a strong brand and PR strategy
- Nurturing and growing the user community
- Obtaining customer feedback through online and offline surveys
- Independent creation of landing pages, Creatives, and much more
- Optimisation of the different marketing channels to improve conversion rates and acquisition costs in addition to the acquisition of higher quality traffics
- Building a team of kick-ass growth marketers
Qualifications
- Founder of a startup or have held a Senior Marketing / Growth position in a startup with significant achievements in your role
- 4+ years of relevant marketing and growth experience
- Bachelor's or Master's degree with outstanding academic results, preferably in the field of business, science or engineering
- Fluent inGermanand English with excellent communication and public speaking skills
- Hands on experience with CRM and SEO tools, like Google Analytics, Google Adwords, HubSpot, WebTrends, SalesForce, etc.
- Inspiring and empathic leader
- Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills
- Self-driven and a “getting things done” attitude
- Achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact
- Data and customer-driven and have a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work
Benefits
- A seed stage opportunity: a solid product, a business model proven by real transactions, attractive unit economics and a kick-ass founding team - You can build your own company from the ground up
- A co-founder opportunity with an attractive equity package (base salary increases appropriately over time, a typical base salary at this stage is €35.000/anno)
- The senior team at Stryber always has your back: we are specialists in product, scalable operations, growth, fundraising ... and provide you with guidance, structure, and honest feedback
- We will build a strong founding team around you with skills that complement you and significantly increases the likeliness of success
- Fame and glory for what you will have built
- Valuable support from peer startups within the Stryber portfolio and a highly professional operational team at Stryber, when needed
- A highly dynamic and energetic environment within the Stryber family
- Access to our co-investor as well as corporate network