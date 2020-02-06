CPO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup bei Stryber GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
CPO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup
- Vollzeit
- Geschäftsführung
We are Stryber- the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.
Our Approach.We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.
This is where you come in.We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists. Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.
The venture.We have built a wholesale marketplace connecting boutique-style retailers with selected makers of unique products. Our mission is to redefine the way retailers shop for their stores. Onbutiqe.deretailers have easy access to new, quality products from selected makers. Beyond that, we offer retailers free returns as they are used to as private customers, thus enabling them to test products risk-free. Our goal is to strengthen local makers and to make every article in a retailer’s shop a bestseller!
AsCPOyou are fully responsible for the product of the company – build a scalable kick-ass team, ensure user love and improve the product-related KPIs. This role includes:
- Developing the digital product vision & roadmap
- Listening to the users and make them happy: conduct user and competitor research, conduct design sprints, put the customer first in your day-to-day work to improve the digital product based on deep user/customer and market understanding
- Building and coordinating a team of product owners, UX/UI designer and developers
- Improving the product based on data-driven insights and business value
- Improving critical KPIs, such as transaction frequency and basket size
- Coordinating with your co-founders in order to offer the items users are looking for and build a product catered to the right target groups
Qualifications
- You have founded a startup or have held a senior product position in a startup with significant achievements in your role
- Prior experience in the retail business is a plus
- You hold a Bachelor or Master degree with outstanding academic results
- An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills
- Excellent communication and public speaking skills
- You are fluent inGermanand English
- Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills
- Self-driven and a "getting things done" attitude
- You have an achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact
- You are data and customer-driven and have a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work
Benefits
- A seed stage opportunity: a solid product, a business model proven by real transactions, attractive unit economics and a kick-ass founding team - You can build your own company from the ground up
- A co-founder opportunity with an attractive equity package (base salary increases appropriately over time, a typical base salary at this stage is €35.000/anno)
- The senior team at Stryber always has your back: we are specialists in product, scalable operations, growth, fundraising ... and provide you with guidance, structure, and honest feedback
- We will build a strong founding team around you with skills that complement you and significantly increases the likeliness of success
- Fame and glory for what you will have built
- Valuable support from peer startups within the Stryber portfolio and a highly professional operational team at Stryber, when needed
- A highly dynamic and energetic environment within the Stryber family
- Access to our co-investor as well as corporate network