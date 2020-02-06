CPO & Co-Founder @ BUTIQE (m/f/d) - B2B Marketplace Startup bei Stryber GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

We are Stryber- the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in the DACH region. We help our clients launch new digital ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it) as well as build our own ventures.

Our Approach.We build web/mobile prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market.

This is where you come in.We carve out several successful MVPs per year into separate legal entities, hire a dedicated management team, and raise an investment round, so the venture has the best chance to become the next unicorn! The business case is already validated, initial processes have been established, and a first loyal customer base exists. Now we need you to achieve a product-market fit and scale the venture further.

The venture.We have built a wholesale marketplace connecting boutique-style retailers with selected makers of unique products. Our mission is to redefine the way retailers shop for their stores. Onbutiqe.deretailers have easy access to new, quality products from selected makers. Beyond that, we offer retailers free returns as they are used to as private customers, thus enabling them to test products risk-free. Our goal is to strengthen local makers and to make every article in a retailer’s shop a bestseller!







AsCPOyou are fully responsible for the product of the company – build a scalable kick-ass team, ensure user love and improve the product-related KPIs. This role includes:

Developing the digital product vision & roadmap

Listening to the users and make them happy: conduct user and competitor research, conduct design sprints, put the customer first in your day-to-day work to improve the digital product based on deep user/customer and market understanding

Building and coordinating a team of product owners, UX/UI designer and developers

Improving the product based on data-driven insights and business value

Improving critical KPIs, such as transaction frequency and basket size

Coordinating with your co-founders in order to offer the items users are looking for and build a product catered to the right target groups







Qualifications

You have founded a startup or have held a senior product position in a startup with significant achievements in your role

Prior experience in the retail business is a plus

You hold a Bachelor or Master degree with outstanding academic results

An entrepreneurial mindset with outstanding organizational and leadership skills

Excellent communication and public speaking skills

You are fluent in German and English

and English Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills

Self-driven and a "getting things done" attitude

You have an achiever mentality: track record of having created extraordinary things with impact

You are data and customer-driven and have a solid concept on how to implement this in your daily work







Benefits