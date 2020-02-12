Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Teamwire GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

About Teamwire

Teamwire is a secure messaging app and – like your customers say – a secure alternative to WhatsApp for enterprises, the public sector and healthcare.

Our goal is to simplify communication and improve team collaboration with modern technology. Based on that mission Teamwire provides much more than secure messaging. For example, our secure messaging app also helps to automate workflows, coordinate teams with geo-referencing and manage emergencies with alerting features.

As a German provider we ensure the highest levels of usability, data protection and security that are appreciated by leading enterprises and public sector organizations.

Our team is international, experienced and highly motivated. Hierarchies are flat and processes are agile. The whole organization is very much focused on good collaboration, positive results and significant growth.

For our growing team we are looking for a Marketing Manager (f/m/d) in Düsseldorf.

Your Assignment

We’re looking for a creative content marketer to build Teamwire’s digital presence and brand awareness in Germany and beyond.

The marketing manager will mainly develop website content, blog posts, webinars, email campaigns, SEO strategies, social media posts, marketing material and other content to drive lead generation.

The marketing manager will work closely with sales, channel partners, product management, our designer and the CEO to ensure consistent messaging, to accelerate growth and to drive innovative topics in the market.

In addition, the marketing manager will organize our presence on some conferences, roadshows and events.

Overall this is a versatile position with creative freedom and lots of development potential.

Your Profile

You have 4+ years experience in content writing experience, preferably within a marketing team.

You have excellent communication and writing skills with an editorial mindset.

You are proactive and resourceful in bringing compelling stories to life.

You are fluent in German and English (written and spoken).

Especially in German you should have attention to detail and for flawless grammar and spelling.

You have hands on experience with SEO and web traffic metrics (e.g. Google Analytics).

The ideal candidate has a strong writing and digital marketing background, with a proven track record of crafting content to attract and engage customers across a range of channels.

A candidate should be experienced in lead generation tactics, with a clear understanding of how to optimize content across the different stages of the marketing funnel.

Previous experience in a startup or B2B SAAS firm is a plus, but not essential.

Experience with marketing automation and related tools is a plus.

You have successfully organized the participation of a company at some events or exhibitions.

A university degree is a plus, but not essential.

What We Offer

A kind, humble and motivated team

Competitive salary in an international environment

A workplace where you can constantly learn and personally grow

Agile workflows and flat hierarchies

An environment where you can take ownership and drive initiatives.

Start-up feeling with lots of creative freedom

Flexible work hours and partially remote/home working



Contact Us



Please send an email if you want to find out more about this exciting opportunity in our fast-growing start-up. We are looking forward to hearing from you!